Though the idea of a “positionless” player is admittedly more of a basketball concept, New Orleans Saints' Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill brings this notion to the gridiron. Though he's listed as a tight end on Pro Football Reference, Hill has done the majority of his damage this season on the ground, and famously, he spelled Drew Brees at quarterback with regularity during the final couple of seasons of his career.

This is all to say that when you play the New Orleans Saints, it's possible that Taysom Hill can beat you in a multitude of ways, and on Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns learned this the hard way.

On X (formerly Twitter), ESPN's Katherine Terrell noted that per ESPN Research, Taysom Hill became the first player to have three rushing touchdowns, 50 receiving yards and 1 pass completion in a single game since former Kansas City Chiefs running back Ed Podolak did so in 1971.

Podolak, like Hill, was a quarterback for a portion of his collegiate career before eventually converting to another position. He retired in 1977 as Kansas City's all-time leading rusher, and he led the Chiefs in both receiving yards and punt return yards on three different occasions.

Taysom Hill hasn't been used nearly as frequently as Podalak was, at least not recently, but you could make the case that he should be utilized a whole heck of a lot more. It's rare to find someone with Hill's skillset, as evidenced by the fact that he accomplished this ultra-rare feat on Sunday. Not only did Hill score three touchdowns on the ground, he also rushed for a career-high 138 yards against the Browns and hauled in a career-best eight receptions.

With their second consecutive win under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, the once-lifeless Saints are now clinging to hope that they could fight their way back into the postseason picture.