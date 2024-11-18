Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made good use of the return of a Pro Bowl player, but lost a running back against the Raiders. After the Dolphins’ win, Tua drew a “best quarterback in the world” take from the teams’ Week 11 star.

Tight end Jonnu Smith said Tagovailoa has no peers, according to a post on X by Joe Schad.

“We have the best quarterback in the world, man.” – Jonnu Smith on Tua Tagovailoa

And Smith made the comment with Tua waiting on deck, according to a post on X by David Furones.

“Jonnu Smith, with Tua in the room to come up for next interview, said of his QB: ‘He the best in the world.' ”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa can still sling it

Tua hit on 28 of 36 passes for 288 yards with three scores and no interceptions in one of his best performances of the season. Smith took full advantage, catching six passes for 101 yards and two scores.

Smith described one of the scoring plays. Tagovailoa found Smith, who ran it in for a 57-yard score that had his teammates celebrating before he even crossed the goal line.

“The Red Seas parted,” Smith said. “It’s Sunday, and I guess I’m coming up with my biblical terms today. It seems it was a busted coverage. Tua, me and him, just connected, locked eyes, made the rest happen.”

Tua said is another weapon for the Dolphins, according to espn.com.

“We've got good enough players to where if we get them the ball in space, we like our chances,” Tagovailoa said.

The good day brought a smile to the face of Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel, who enjoyed the team’s fourth win of the season.

“I don’t know about you guys,” McDaniel said, “but winning feels a lot better than losing. So I think we’re going to keep trying to do that.”