Week 6 marked the second week of the 2024 NFL season dealing with bye weeks, making the roster decisions for your fantasy football roster even more important. While there are plenty of depth pieces available to pick from, which ones make the most sense to target in your Week 7 waiver wire pickups?

The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. With the start of the 2024 NFL season here, try your best to button up some fringe concerns on your roster before the first week begins.

1. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants – RB

45.1% Rostered

We have a rookie running back kicking off our Week 7 waiver wire pickups, as Tyrone Tracy Jr. has looked incredibly strong stepping in for Devin Singletary. The New York Giants have heavily used Tracy in both the rushing and passing games, as Tracy scored a rushing touchdown and earned 23 total touches (six receptions).

Even if Singletary returns in Week 7, Tracy has done more than enough to earn an uptick in his workload. Plus, the groundwork has been laid for Tracy to take over the starting role as the season progresses, so don’t be surprised if he is the Giants starter by the time Week 10 rolls around.

2. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings – RB

33.3% Rostered

Coming off a Week 6 bye, the Minnesota Vikings may be without their starting running back Aaron Jones in their Week 7 matchup with the Detroit Lions. In his stead, Ty Chandler would step in and shoulder the majority of the work, which puts him squarely on your Week 7 waiver wire pickups radar.

Chandler has shown the ability to handle the whole backfield in the past, as he can play a role in both the passing and rushing areas of the good Minnesota offense. In a game that could turn into a shootout, Chandler could very well produce RB1 numbers and you should roster him if he is available.

3. Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars – RB

44.1% Rostered

The rushing attack for the Jacksonville Jaguars does seem like an absolute mess right now, as both Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby were usurped by D’Ernest Johnson in their London loss to the Chicago Bears. With Etienne leaving early with a hamstring injury, Bigsby earned the most work of the two, putting him in pole position to lead this backfield in Week 7.

Picking up a potential starting running back at this point of the fantasy football season doesn’t happen often, which is what keeps Bigsby in the top five of our Week 7 waiver wire pickups. Facing the New England Patriots for their second-consecutive London matchup, Bigsby has a plus matchup, as long as he earns the majority of the work.

4. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers – RB

0.9% Rostered

With Christian McCaffrey out for the foreseeable future, Jordan Mason has been shouldering the load for the San Francisco 49ers backfield. But with Mason suffering a shoulder injury in Thursday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, that starting job may fall into the lap of rookie Isaac Guerendo.

Guerendo ran for 99 yards in relief in Week 6, deciding to slide down short of finding the end zone late in the win. Of the two likely options to take on this role, Guerendo and Patrick Taylor, Guerendo got the bigger shot from Kyle Shanahan on Thursday and looks likely to be the next in line for the 49ers moving forward.

5. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs – WR

17.8% Rostered

Currently on bye, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to extend their undefeated start to their 2024 season without a key part of their offense, Rashee Rice. With Rice down for the rest of the year, Patrick Mahomes looked towards JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 5, to the tune of seven receptions for 130 yards.

Smith-Schuster looked like his old self in the Chiefs’ last game, and if he is the trusted target for Mahomes outside of Travis Kelce, then he absolutely holds rest-of-season value in this high-scoring offense.

6. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots – WR

21.0% Rostered

While it’s tough to advocate for adding a piece from the Patriots offense, DeMario Douglas has been slowly jumping into the WR1 role for this offense, and his Week 6 performance was the next big step. With rookie Drake Maye taking the keys of the offense, Douglas had the best game of his young career, finding the end zone on six receptions.

Douglas and his 92 yards should slide into the top role for Maye moving forward for an offense that will be throwing a lot moving forward. While Douglas shouldn’t be trusted as anything more than a WR3 at this point, two strong weeks in a row could easily put him on the low-WR2 radar.

7. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals – WR

14.2% Rostered

The Arizona Cardinals lost Marvin Harrison Jr. to a concussion in their Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers, moving Michael Wilson up the depth chart into the top role. While Wilson only received four targets, he caught two, including one that went for a touchdown.

Wilson moonlighted as the Arizona WR1 last season, as that group was missing a ton of talent. Stepping into that role for potentially a game, Wilson offers a decent upside with the Cardinals facing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – QB

46.4% Rostered

The lone quarterback on our Week 7 waiver wire pickups, is Jared Goff, who is coming off a three-touchdown showing in Detroit’s 42-point destruction of the Dallas Cowboys. Connecting with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta for scores, Goff has now strung together two strong performances after a slow start.

With the Vikings, Tennessee Titans, Packers, and Houston Texans upcoming for the Lions, Goff has a somewhat-favorable schedule looking forward. If your quarterback situation needs a little stability or you need to plan for an upcoming bye week, Goff should be your target.

9. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – TE

24.0% Rostered

Coming in as the ninth player on our Week 7 waiver wire pickups, tight end Cade Otton has put together four straight performances of seven-plus fantasy points (point-per-reception format) after a bad start.

As the third target in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing attack, Otton has received four-plus targets in each of his last four games, including six-plus in three of four. Otton faces the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Chiefs up next, and all matchup do bode well for one of the more consistent tight ends this season.

10. Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – RB

1.0% Rostered

The final player on our Week 7 waiver wire pickups is another member of the Buccaneers offense, running back Sean Tucker. With Rachaad White having missed Tampa’s Week 6 game, Tucker and rookie Bucky Irving stepped into the leading roles in the backfield.

While Irving was the starter, Tucker had a monster game, scoring two touchdowns and earning 17 touches. Racking up 192 total yards was totally unexpected for the Syracuse rookie, who only put up 32 total yards all of last season.