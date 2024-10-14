It's been tough sledding for the Jacksonville Jaguars thus far in the 2024-25 season. The Jaguars suffered a 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6, and now sit last in the AFC South at 1-5. If the London disappointment wasn't devastating enough, the Jaguars revealed the latest on running back Travis Etienne Jr.'s hamstring injury.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday that Etienne is now considered week to week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Etienne exited early in the third quarter of the Week 6 matchup with the Bears, and never returned. It started as another tough performance for the 25-year-old playmaker, as he hauled in zero passes and mustered three carries for minus-one yard.

He has been making an impact on the Jacksonville offense, but it appears that Pederson has favored more Tank Bigsby usage, of late.

Etienne's numbers over the last few games have curtailed since his solid start to the season. He averaged 15 touches per game through the first three weeks, but only saw six rushing attempts in Week 5. Bigsby had been cooking with steam heading into the London matchup in Week 6. The second-year running back totaled 191 rushing yards over the previous two games, but only managed 24 yards on seven touches against the Bears.

Who leads Jaguars backfield without Travis Etienne Jr.?

This will be a huge step for Bigsby while Etienne recovers. D'Ernest Johnson also shared the workload with Bigsby after Etienne's exit in Week 7, making it all the more confusing of who distances themself in this backfield. The offense also did more in the passing game thanks to tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Gabe Davis being cleared for the game. Engram had 10 receptions for 102 yards, and didn't miss one of his targets from Trevor Lawrence.

Given the successful return from Engram, it's hard to figure how Pederson will shift the identity of this team without Etienne. They've been losing most of their games this season early, so for better or worse, passing the football will be key.

Look for Bigsby to start at running back when the Jaguars battle the New England Patriots at home in Week 8.