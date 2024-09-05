The NFL season is finally starting up this week, as the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are helping kick it off on Thursday. With that being the case, most of your fantasy football drafts are probably wrapped up, but there is still work to be done with waiver wire pickups for Week 1.

Last season saw plenty of big-name players go down with injuries, turning your championship-or-bust plans into, well, busts. Depth is the name of the game in fantasy football, and our weekly waiver wire pickup articles are here to help point you in the right direction.

The following list includes players who are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters (although one player is just above), making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. With the start of the 2024 NFL season here, try your best to button up some fringe concerns on your roster before the first week begins.

Week 1 Waiver Wire Pickups

1. RB Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys

37.3% Rostered

The backfield for the Dallas Cowboys is a mess, with Dalvin Cook being brought in as competition for Ezekiel Elliott. But is it possible that both of those players are simply depth pieces that will eventually fall into line behind Rico Dowdle?

A recent Athletic report paints a very rosy picture for Dowdle’s stock heading into this season, as he has abilities in both the rushing and receiving games have stood out during camp. Holding the RB1 role in the Cowboys offense is huge for fantasy football, and being able to pick up this kind of value from your waiver wire could turn into a league-winning move in the long run.

2. WR Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

37.4% Rostered

The final wide receiver on our waiver wire pickups is potentially the clubhouse leader for Justin Herbert’s targets, Joshua Palmer. While rookie Ladd McConkey has impressed in training camp, Palmer is the bigger option and will likely be the 1A target in the offense.

With Jim Harbaugh becoming LAC’s head coach this offense, an emphasis on running the ball will overhaul the offensive approach in 2024. Gone are the days of Herbert targeting Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Mike Williams, leaving plenty of work for Palmer to pick up.

Being rostered on just over a third of all ESPN rosters shows you that Palmer is readily available, and could have a few impressive weeks to start the year if you need early-season WR help.

3. RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos

41.7% Rostered

As is the case with the Patriots, there are pieces in the Denver Broncos offense that could factor into your fantasy football season, even if it seems gross on paper. A potential bench piece at running back from the Broncos is Jaleel McLaughlin, who will likely be filling the Perine role catching passes.

With Javonte Williams handling the lion’s share of work, McLaughlin is the depth piece behind Williams who should spend most of his time on the field on third downs. Screen plays and passing work will help keep McLaughlin’s fantasy football contributions afloat, and in a Sean Payton offense, RBs thrive in pass-catching situations.

4. RB Samaje Perine, Kansas City Chiefs

3.8% Rostered

Having just signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, Samaje Perine looks to be this year’s Jerick McKinnon, a pass-catcher with volume potential. While Isiah Pacheco will remain the lead back, Perine slots in as the second option, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on the non-football illness (NFI) list.

With CEH missing at least the first four games of the year, Perine, who was just signed at the end of August, will take on an important role in Andy Reid’s offense. Without a clear-cut WR1 in the offense, there will be plenty of passing-game work to go around, something that Perine should factor into early on.

5. RB Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings

52.4% Rostered

Aaron Jones is no spring chicken, and the running back depth chart for the Minnesota Vikings doesn’t have a ton of… depth, making Ty Chandler a good bench piece to invest in. As the lone player on our waiver wire pickups who is rostered in over 50 percent of ESPN rosters, Chandler has shown the ability to carve out a substantial role in the Minnesota offense.

While not ready to replace Jones at this point, there are signs that point to Chandler taking on a larger role as the season progresses. On a roster that only signed Jones for one season and likely will be playing for NFL Draft positioning over a playoff berth, Chandler could become a weekly streaming option over the back half of the year.

6. WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

44.7% Rostered

With an average, average draft position (ADP) on Sleeper that is very close to undrafted, Rashid Shaheed is the WR2 for the New Orleans Saints with a cheap price tag. Pairing with Chris Olave in Klint Kubiak’s new offense, Shaheed is a very boom-bust option that deserves a place on your bench.

Shaheed can easily play the role of a bye-week fill-in receiver when needed. Thriving off the deep ball, Shaheed is a better option for best ball formats but has value in redraft too.

7. TE Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

39.5% Rostered

The lone tight end on our waiver wire pickups is veteran Tyler Conklin, who finds himself in a high-upside spot with the New York Jets. Relying on the health of Aaron Rodgers, Conklin could find himself earning some TE1 weeks, although he may be more of a boom-bust option for the whole season.

Conklin will likely be the tight end that sees the most playing time, with the depth chart behind him (Jeremy Ruckert, Brenden Bates & Kenny Yeboah) quite lacking. Aaron Rodgers has been helpful for tight ends in fantasy football in the past, and with Conklin either going undrafted or coming off the board after Round 10, he is an upside play you should target if you need TE help.

8. WR Ja’Lynn Polk, New England Patriots

30.7% Rostered

It’s far from pretty for the Patriots, as they will be trotting out veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, while first-round rookie Drake Maye bides his time. With a few mid-tier options available for your fantasy football roster, why not take a dart throw at one of their rookie receivers?

Outside of second-year man DeMario Douglas, rookies Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk should be next up from the WR room. Polk is the better option of the two rookies and looks to be in line for more targets, so the former Washington Husky wideout should be a waiver wire target for you before the first game on Thursday.

9. WR Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals

2.0% Rostered

The ongoing contract saga with Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals looks to be at a stalemate, and with less than a full week until they play the New England Patriots, their depth could be tested. Next in line behind Chase and Tee Higgins is Andrei Iosivas and rookie Jermaine Burton, both of whom would step into Chase’s vacated target share.

The nod goes to Iosivas on our waiver wire pickups list this week, due to the fact that he is listed as the starting WR3 in their official depth chart. While having Chase return to practice today makes it likelier he suits up on Sunday, you should be scouring your waiver wires for Iosivas, as he still will have a role as the likely third option.

10. QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

13.1% Rostered

The lone quarterback on this list is in line to be a beneficiary of a change at offensive coordinator, as Geno Smith should be asked to throw the ball more this season. With the addition of Ryan Grubb to lead the offense, the former Washington Huskies OC employed a fast-paced passing attack at the college level, something the Seahawks are set up to adapt to.

With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba forming one of the better three-deep wide receiver rooms in the NFC, the focus placed on throwing the ball can open up Smith more for fantasy purposes. Likely going undrafted in your drafts, keep an eye out for Smith, who opens the year against the lowly Denver Broncos.