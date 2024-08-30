There is tons of depth at the receiver position in Fantasy Football for the 2024 season. Because of that, some pass catchers are falling way further than they should in fantasy drafts. These undervalued receivers will provide great value to Fantasy Football teams because their average draft position (ADP) shouldn't be nearly as low as it is.

You need late-round hidden gems to win fantasy leagues, so in this article, we are going to look at the five receivers who are being drafted way too late ahead of the 2024 season. Check out the gallery to see who made the list.

1. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (ADP: 94)

The Broncos offense has underwhelmed for years, which is causing Courtland Sutton to be way undervalued and under-drafted in Fantasy Football leagues this year. Sutton is currently falling to pick 94 on average (per ESPN), and ESPN only has him as the 38th-best receiver. While Sutton hasn't been as dominant since tearing his ACL in 2020, we are now nearly four years removed from that injury.

Sutton's explosion has started to come back, and we've seen flashes of his former self in recent years. The Broncos quarterback situation in recent seasons hasn't helped Sutton's case, but the team has high hopes for Bo Nix. The rookie quarterback, who is one of our rookie sleepers, has looked great throughout the preseason, and Denver's offense might finally show signs of life again in 2024.

Sutton is lined up to be Nix's top target, and since the team released Tim Patrick, Sutton will get a huge share of targets. The big-bodied receiver has always thrived in the red zone and with jump balls. He will likely score a good chunk of the points on Denver's offense, as he did last year (10 touchdowns).

There are plenty of receiver twos and three being drafted ahead of Sutton. The Broncos star is the clear number one option, and he will be a huge steal if the Broncos offense improves with their rookie passer.

2. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (ADP: 54.3)

Like Sutton, Terry McLaurin is a WR1 on a new and improved offense who isn't getting the love that he deserves. Jayden Daniels was selected second overall by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Washington expects him to produce at a high level from day one.

McLaurin is going to be his favorite target. In fact, he will be one of his only targets, as the rest of the receiving room in Washington is underwhelming now that they traded away Jahan Dotson. While the move to trade Dotson was questionable, it undeniably opens up even more targets for McLaurin, who was already expected to lead the team in catches by a large margin.

McLaurin's average draft position is 54.3, meaning fantasy managers are getting him at a low-end WR2/flex value. McLaurin has the potential to produce top 10 numbers in fantasy this year, though. The receiver has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the previous four seasons, and he always lingers around 80 catches per year.

3. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers (ADP: 115)

With Justin Herbert at the helm, the Los Angeles Chargers have had a high-powered offense. The team lost Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen in the offseason, though, which means both Herbert and the offense as a whole are expected to take a step back, especially in the passing game.

Even so, Herbert is an absolute weapon and one of the best quarterbacks in football, so the Chargers aren't going to give up on the passing game. They are sure to unleash Herbert regardless; the signal-caller just needs new pass catchers to step up. We have pinned Ladd McConkey as one of the best sleeper picks this fantasy season for that reason, but the receiver is only a rookie, which means he might struggle early.

Joshua Palmer is a proven commodity in the Los Angeles offense, and his familiarity with Herbert may lead to him taking the next step in his development. The wide receiver number one spot is wide open on the Chargers' depth chart, and Palmer might be first in line to secure it.

Palmer has been a frequent waiver wire pickup over the last three seasons when he has taken over for injured players, but now, there is no one to take over for. He could produce all season long, which makes his average draft position of 115 way too low. Palmer has a chance to be his team's top option this year, but he is only the WR64 in Fantasy Football. If that isn't a major undervalue, then I don't know what is.

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (ADP: 23.5)

All the hype in Los Angeles last season was around Puka Nacua. The now second-year player certainly had one of the best rookie seasons ever, but fans shouldn't be too quick to forget about Cooper Kupp. Nacua is certainly an up-and-coming star, but Kupp still has something left in the tank, and he is being drastically undervalued in Fantasy Football this year.

It is Kupp, not Nacua, who has been WR1 for the Rams through training camp and during the preseason games. While Nacua has been dealing with a knee injury during all of August, Kupp has looked his healthiest since his magnificent 2021 season.

During that year, Kupp had arguably the best season for a receiver in league history. Kupp put up 1,965 scrimmage yards and 33 postseason catches that year, both of which are single-season records. Replicating those numbers is next to impossible, especially with Nacua demanding touches, but Kupp seems destined to have his best season since that year that he led the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Kupp's ADP of 23.5 isn't disrespectful, but it is lower than Nacua's. The younger Rams receiver is currently being drafted with the 12th pick on average. There is a case to be made that the two should be flipped in fantasy rankings, especially since a big part of Nacua's production last season came in the first two weeks of the season, but he might not even be fully healthy during that portion of the Rams schedule this year.

5. Curtis Samuel, Buffalo Bills (ADP: 114.3)

Josh Allen has been QB1 in three of the last four Fantasy Football seasons, and he finished in the top two in scoring in the one year he wasn't first during that span. Allen will likely continue to put up huge numbers, but not with his normal partners in crime.

Stefon Diggs was one of the best receivers in football with Allen throwing him the ball, and Gabe Davis was a premier deet threat. Both players are out of Buffalo now, though, so Allen will be looking for a new receiver to favor. There is a good chance that will become Curtis Samuel.

Samuel has never been asked to produce as a top option, but he will be forced to do so this year. The Bills still want to throw the ball down the field with regularity, so the former Washington Commander could be in for some huge scoring weeks. Dalton Kincaid is a great tight end, but Samuel doesn't have much competition at the receiver positions. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman are unproven, and Mack Hollins is more of a depth piece.

Despite this, Samuel isn't being drafted until, on average, the 114th pick. The top receiver for the top Fantasy Football quarterback seems like a great combination to us, so Samuel's undervaluing this season doesn't make a lot of sense.