Everyone loves the passing game, and in the modern NFL, passing attacks are of the utmost importance to offenses. Teams like to spread their offenses out and toss the football down the field. Because of that, having an elite receiving corps is crucial to putting up big scoring numbers in the NFL. Ahead of cut-down day, we ranked all 32 NFL teams' receiving corps by looking at the star talent and depth of both the receiver rooms and the tight end position groups around the league.

Of course, other positions/factors, such as quarterback play, offensive line blocking ability, and running back pass protection, are important in creating an elite passing attack. Ultimately, though, the receiving corps plays the biggest role in a team thriving through the air. The teams ranking high on this list are sure to have big seasons when it comes to receiving, and most of them rank among the best teams in the NFL as an entire unit, demonstrating the importance of an elite aerial attack. Meanwhile the teams ranking lower are likely to struggle on offense overall because of a lack of pass catching options.

WR depth: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Chris Conley, Juaun Jennings, Robbie Chosen

TE depth: George Kittle, Eric Saubert

The 49ers' placement at the top of the list is largely due to Brandon Aiyuk's presence on the roster. Aiyuk demanded a trade, and for a while, it seemed like he'd be playing elsewhere in 2024. If that ends up being the case, then we will have to dock San Francisco on this list. For now, though, they rank number one, and luckily, it is becoming more and more likely that Aiyuk will remain a 49er.

While Aiyuk has a case as the number one pass-catching option in San Francisco (he has led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons despite three of his teammates on offensive being considered bigger superstars), the team still has one of the best receiving corps in the NFL even without him. Deebo Samuel is a gadget player capable of thriving as both a pass-catcher and as a ball-carrier, and George Kittle is arguably the best tight end in football not named Travis Kelce.

San Francisco even drafted a receiver in the first-round to bolster that position group. Ricky Pearsall was a highlight machine in college, and he will either take over for Aiyuk or work as a nightmare matchup for opposing number three cornerbacks.

Chris Conley and Juaun Jennings provide interesting depth options at receiver, and Robbie Chosen was a late training camp signing. Although he might not make the 53-man roster, he is a noteworthy name. It is also worth mentioning that Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best pass-catching running back out of the backfield in football, although we didn't even take that into account when ranking the 49ers as the team with the best receiving corps in the NFL.

WR depth: Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Noah Brown, Robert Woods, John Metchie, Ben Skowronek, Xavier Hutchinson

TE depth: Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover

Going into the 2023 season, many viewed the Texans as having a weak receiving corps. They certainly proved that wrong during last season, and they have only added to the position group since then. With the emergence of quarterback C.J. Stroud came the emergence of his favorite targets, Tank Dell and Nico Collins. The two players are 24 and 25-years-old, respectively, so they might be even better than they were during their breakout season.

The Texans leap into the top two of these rankings because they also added Stefon Diggs, and they now have arguably the best receiving trio in the NFL. The end of Diggs' tenure with the Buffalo Bills was up-and-down, but the receiver known for the Minneapolis Miracle is still one of the best receivers in the NFL. Noah Brown, Robert Woods, John Metchie, Ben Skowronek, and Xavier Hutchinson all provide elite depth options as well.

The tight end position was improved in Houston, too, as Dalton Schultz will be joined by Cade Stover. The tight end out of Ohio State is an intriguing option because he played college ball with Stroud.

WR depth: D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Tyler Scott, DeAndre Carter

TE depth: Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, Mercedes Lewis

When we ranked every NFL receiving corps before last season, the Bears came in 28th place. Now, they jump all the way into the top three, which is a testament to the impressive offseason that Ryan Poles orchestrated. The returning receiver of note is is DJ Moore, and with better quarterback play (Chicago drafted Caleb Williams first overall), Moore can transform into one of the best receivers in the NFL.

While Moore still has claim to receiver one in Chicago, so do two other receivers. Keenan Allen is sure-handed and one of the best route runners in football. He is coming off of a season with the Los Angeles Chargers where caught 108 passes. The Bears also drafted Rome Odunze ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his potential might be greater than the both of them.

DeAndre Carter is another intriguing name the team added to the roster this offseason. He is now suiting up for a new NFL team for the 11th time, but his best season came only two years ago alongside Allen on the Chargers.

Furthermore, the team is secure at the tight end position. Cole Kmet has more than 50 receptions and 500 yards in each of the last three seasons, making him a solid starting option. He will be backed up by Gerald Everett, a player who never became as dominant as expected but one who is solid nonetheless. Mercedes Lewis is even still around at the ripe age of 40. Only New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is older than Lewis, so the tight end is established as a great leader and mentor on a team with a lot of new/young players.

WR depth: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell

TE depth: Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson

Cooper Kupp is obviously one of the best receivers of this generation, but Puka Nacua came out of nowhere last year to give the Rams arguably the best receiving duo in football. Kupp is only three years removed from a 145-catch, 1,947 yards, 16-touchdown season. That 2021 season was one of the best single seasons by a receiver in league history. Kupp broke the records for receiver scrimmage yards and postseason receptions (33) that year en route to becoming only the second triple-crown winner of the 21st century.

Kupp has reportedly had his best training camp since 2021, and teams can no longer focus on him with Nacua taking defensive attention as well. The 2023 fifth-round exploded onto the scene by catching 10 passes for 119 yards in his debut and a rookie record 15 catches in his second game. The 25 catches through two weeks broke a 43-year-old record. Nacua's hot start lasted all season, as he ended the year with 105 catches for 1,486 yards, both of which were rookie records.

Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are solid third and fourth options, and Tyler Higbee is a serviceable tight end, although he will miss a good chunk of the season because of the torn ACL/MCL he suffered in the playoffs. Higbee could even miss the entire season, which would mean that the team needs Colby Parkinson to step up in a big way.

WR depth: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell

TE depth: TJ Hockenson, Robert Tonyan, Josh Oliver, N'Keal Harry

The Vikings led the NFL in receiving yards last season, and Justin Jefferson is now at full strength. Those facts warrant a spot in the top five for Minnesota. Prior to missing a good chunk of last season, Jefferson was establishing himself as arguably the best receiver in football. He is still the all-time leader in receiving yards per game (98.3).

While Jefferson dealt with injury problems, Jordan Addison emerged as a star in his own right. TJ Hockenson also looked like one of the very best tight ends after he joined the Vikings. Minnesota is knocked in these rankings, though, because Addison has a potential suspension looming, and Hockenson will miss a good portion of the season while recovering from a torn ACL. The team doesn't have great depth behind their big three, either, regardless of how talented their three pass-catching stars are.

Robert Tonyan will fill in for Hockenson, and N'Keal Harry is an interesting name to see on the tight end depth chart. Harry is a former first-round receiver who is transitioning to the tight end position.

6. Miami Dolphins

WR depth: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Anthony Schwartz, Willie Snead

TE depth: Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Jody Fortson

If you don't think the Rams or Vikings have the best receiving duo, then you certainly think that honor belongs to the Dolphins. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are nearly unstoppable because of their unmatched speed and deep threat ability. The Dolphins were arguably the most explosive team in the NFL last season because of them (second in team receiving yards with 4,698).

Hill still has claim as the fastest man in the NFL, and Waddle is only getting better. The depth behind them is questionable, though, as the duo catch an unusually high percentage of the teams catches. Odell Beckham Jr. was brought in to be the team's third receiver, but he is still recovering from injury, and he isn't the player he once was. Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft are intriguing slot options, and there are some intriguing position battles at receiver to make the 53-man roster ahead of cut day, but the team needs someone to step up as a clear-cut third option.

The team did bring in more help at tight end to try and solve this depth issue. Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson join Durham Smythe in the tight end room.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

WR depth: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell

TE depth: Dallas Goedert, Albert Okwuegbunam

In addition to the previous three teams on this list, the Eagles receiving corps is best known for its star duo outside. A.J. Brown is a beast with the football in his hands and is one of the best yards after the catch players because of it. DeVonta Smith never drops passes and is an incredible route runner. Dallas Goedert is even an above-average tight end.

Prior to their third preseason game, there wasn't much more to write home about. Parris Campbell was lined up to be the third receiver, and speedster John Ross was battling for a roster spot. However, the team made a splashy move for Jahan Dotson to shore up their receiver room, and they didn't have to give up much for the former first-rounder.

8. Seattle Seahawks

WR depth: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Laviska Shenault

TE depth: Noah Fant

DK Metcalf is a freak of nature who is bigger and stronger than almost any other receiver in football. Tyler Lockett is a burner with incredible down-field pass-catching ability. Jaxson Smith-Njigba doesn't drop passes and is a great route runner. Together, they can do everything the Seahawks need in the passing game.

Noah Fant was a key piece the Seahawks added in the Russell Wilson trade, which they clearly won back in 2022. Fant underwhelms as a blocker, but he is a solid pass-catcher.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

WR depth: Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Juju Smith-Schuster

TE depth: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley

Last year's receiving corps in Kansas City was worse than it had ever been during the Patrick Mahomes era. It didn't matter, as the best player in the NFL still led the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl victory, but the team did restock their pass-catching assets. The Chiefs offense was at its best when Tyreek Hill, the fastest receiver in the league, was running deep routes for Mahomes.

Because of that, the Chiefs went out and signed Hollywood Brown in free agency. Brown is one of the premier burners in the NFL. Kansas City also drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy set the 40-yard dash record in the scouting combine. Rashee Rice also had a fantastic rookie season and rounds out the team's big three.

Other speed threats such as Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, and Kadarius Toney are currently on the roster, but not all of them will make the 53-man roster. Somehow, we haven't gotten to Travis Kelce yet. Although his production slightly dropped last year, Kelce is still by far the best tight end in the NFL, and he has a case as the best tight end ever. The team even reunited with Juju Smith-Schuster just moments before we posted this article. Smith-Schuster had a bad year with the New England Patriots last season, but he thrived the year prior with Kansas City.

10. Detroit Lions

WR depth: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond

TE depth: Sam LaPorta

Over the last two years, the Lions have traded away TJ Hockenson and they let Josh Reynolds walk in free agency. They still have one of the 10 best NFL receiving corps in football because other players have stepped up. Amon-Ra St. Brown went from fourth-round pick to top 10 NFL receiver, and Sam LaPorta had one of the best rookie tight end seasons ever despite players at the position usually taking a couple of years of development before they make a big impact.

The 86 receptions LaPorta had during his first season were the most by a rookie tight end ever. Detroit is also banking on a breakout season from Jameson Williams. Injuries and suspensions have slowed down the former first-rounder so far in his young NFL career, but Williams has the potential to be one of the best deep threats in football.

Detroit doesn't have the depth in the receiving corps that they've had in recent seasons. Kalif Raymond, who has served as a fifth or sixth option in recent years, is now listed as a starter. Raymond and other depth pieces will need to step up this year.

11. New York Jets

WR depth: Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gibson

TE depth: Tyler Conklin

The Jets are all in on Aaron Rodgers, and that has led them to bring in a number of Rodgers' guys after they traded for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Unfortunately, that didn't work out in Rodgers' first season in New York, as he tore his achilles only a few snaps into his tenure with the team. Having pass catchers that Rodgers is comfortable with makes sense, though. That is one reason the team will rely so heavily on Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers' favorite targets from Green Bay.

There are other players expected to make a big impact, though. Garrett Wilson, the 10th overall pick in 2022, is one of the best young receivers in the NFL. Mike Williams is recovering from a torn ACL, and he has had plenty of other injuries throughout his career, but he is a big-bodied player who can catch the 50/50 balls.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

WR depth: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton

TE depth: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample

The Bengals' big three is no more, as Tyler Boyd jumped ship and joined the Titans. During his time in Cincinnati, the longtime Bengal went from the number one option to one of the best third options in the league, but the emergence of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins meant that he was disposable.

Chase was college teammates with quarterback Joe Burrow, and their chemistry has translated to the professional level. Higgins was franchise-tagged by the team, which led to him requesting a trade, but the two sides have seemingly figured things out. The Bengals' receiving corps isn't as deep as it used to be, but Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas, and Jermaine Burton still help form a solid group.

13. Tennessee Titans

WR depth: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks

TE depth: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett

The Titans ranked last in these rankings last year. Now they jump all the way to 13th. The influx of talent that sparked this jump was headlined by Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley. Boyd was once a number one option with the Bengals, and he eventually settled into a number three role in a crowded receiver room similar to Tennessee's is now. Ridley was once a number option on the Atlanta Falcons, and although he didn't have as big of a year as expected on the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, he can still put up big numbers this year.

DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks are the notable receivers returning to the fold. Hopkins is trying to add to his resume and make a case for the Hall of Fame, whereas Burks has looked like a first-round NFL Draft bust so far in his career, but having more playmakers around him could help unlock his potential.

14. Green Bay Packers

WR depth: Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton

TE depth: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft

Although they lack a household name, the Packers have a deep group of pass catchers. Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks are all starting-caliber receivers. Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft even form a formidable tight end group. Jordan Love had a big year in his first season as the Packers starting quarterback, and he should thrive again with this group of pass catchers.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

WR depth: Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas, Devin Duvernay

TE depth: Evan Engram, Luke Farrell

The Jaguars are a superstar away from having a really good receiving corps. Perhaps Brian Thomas will become that star. The LSU product was one of seven receivers taken in the first round, which is tied for the most ever in the NFL Draft. In addition to Thomas, Gabe Davis is a new target for Trevor Lawrence. Davis has killer speed and is a threat to punch it into the end zone any time he is targeted. As of now, though, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram are expected to be the two best pass-catchers on the Jaguars roster in 2024.

16. Indianapolis Colts

WR depth: Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell

TE depth: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

The Colts have a solid receiver room. Michael Pittman Jr. is the X receiver, and Josh Downs can thrive out of the slot. Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell are two young, recent high draft picks battling for the third receiver spot. The latter of those two players was a second-rounder this year, and he brings the field stretching ability that was previously missing on the roster. The tight end group is what prevents Indianapolis from ranking higher on this list.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR depth: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer, Jalen McMillan

TE depth: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft

The Buccaneers' receiving corps still features a lot of players who made their depth chart look so impressive over the last handful of years, but guys like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are getting older and aren't quite as dominant as they were when Tom Brady was slinging them the ball. Even so, Evans and Godwin are still very talented receivers, and they are capable of putting up impressive numbers with Baker Mayfield at the helm.

Evans, in particular, deserves credit for the impressive career he has had in Tampa Bay. He now has over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons, which is an NFL record. Evans even notched a league-high 13 receiving touchdowns last year, proving he still has plenty left in the tank.

Trey Palmer was solid as a rookie last year, and Tampa Bay hopes that Jalen McMillan – their third-round pick – will find success in year one as well. Sterling Shepard had an up-and-down career with the New York Giants, but a fresh start could help him out.

18. Atlanta Falcons

WR depth: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE depth: Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner

The Falcons have the potential to exceed this ranking, but they will be reliant on development and improvement from their biggest names. Drake London and Kyle Pitts have been solid so far in their careers, but they were drafted to be star players. Atlanta hopes that Kirk Cousins' veteran presence and steady play will open up the door for those two to break out this season.

19. Las Vegas Raiders

WR depth: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker

TE depth: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer

The Raiders better hope for a healthy season from their receiving corps, because the depth isn't great. Even so, their passing attack can still pose as a problem for opposing defenses because of one player. Davante Adams is arguably the best receiver of this era, and he is still going strong.

Adams was noticeably unhappy with the Raiders quarterback play at times last season, and they didn't necessarily get much better at the position this offseason (Gardner Minshew was named the starter). Adams will have to carry the load once again. The team did draft Brock Bowers, though. The tight end was one of the best prospects at his position in recent memory.

20. Cleveland Browns

WR depth: Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell

TE depth: David Njoku

The Browns haven't had the production in the passing game that they have coveted in a long time. Perhaps 2024 is the year the team takes a step forward through their aerial attack, but another year of mediocrity seems more likely. It is possible that Jerry Jeudy improves enough to transform the Browns receiving corps.

Jeudy was drafted 15th overall in 2020 by the Denver Broncos, but he never reached his full potential in Denver. Fans will learn if his struggles in Denver were because of drop issues or if it was because of poor quarterback play. Regardless, Jeudy's footwork and route running are top-notch, which is intriguing because his new teammate, Amari Cooper, is also a superb route runner. The Browns also have to be intrigued by the progress of David Njoku, as the tight end had the best season of his career last year.

Cleveland has some intriguing options in the passing game, but they have had big-name players in the past, yet the team never seems to exceed expectations, so we will hold off on over-hyping the team's passing attack.

21. Dallas Cowboys

WR depth: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin

TE depth: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker

Considering the Cowboys ranked third in receiving yards (4,660) and first in receiving touchdowns (36) last season, it feels wrong to rank their receiving corps this low. However, these rankings are about complete receiver/tight end units, and the Cowboys are heavily reliant on one pass catcher. CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receivers in the NFL, considering his 1,749 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns both ranked second in the NFL last year. Lamb even led the league with 135 receptions.

The rest of the receivers on the Cowboys depth chart are either inexperienced (Jalen Tolbert/KaVontae Turpin), or destined for regression (Brandin Cooks). We will give credit to Cooks for producing regardless of where he has played, though, so it is possible he will once again outperform what is expected of him.

Dallas will likely put up impressive numbers in the passing game in 2023, as they seem to always do. However, the depth is less inspiring than it has been in the past, and Lamb himself is even still holding out in search of a new contract.

22. Denver Broncos

WR depth: Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, Brandon Johnson

TE depth: Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull

Similar to the Browns, the Broncos haven't performed as expected in the passing department in years, and now they will be without Jerry Jeudy. The days of Peyton Manning slinging the ball over the field in Denver are long gone, but there is newfound hope with Bo Nix being named the team's starting quarterback. Nix will be the first signal-caller to start Week 1 as a rookie since John Elway.

The pass-catchers Nix is working with are Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims, and Josh Reynolds. Sutton once looked like a top-10 NFL receiver, but he hasn't been as dominant after an ACL injury early in his career. The big-bodied Tim Patrick has also struggled with injuries, as he has been forced to miss each of the previous two seasons. The team certainly has size in the receiver room, though, as Reynolds is another massive target for Nix to throw to. Mims gives the team more versatility as a deep threat and gadget player who thrives with the ball in his hands.

Rookie Troy Franklin is another name to keep an eye out for. Franklin had a massive year in college last year at Oregon, so he could be in for another big year now that his collegiate teammate has officially been named the starting quarterback.

23. Arizona Cardinals

WR depth: Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, Zach Pascal

TE depth: Trey McBride

The fate of the Cardinals' receiving game is largely in the hands of one player. That is Marvin Harrison Jr. Not only is the 2024 fourth overall pick the son of a Hall of Famer, but he was viewed as one of the best pass-catching prospects this century. The younger Harrison clearly has his dad's football genetics, but they are very different players. Harrison Jr. has the potential to be more of a threat in the red zone, as his massive frame makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Harrison Jr. isn't the only youngster lined up for a big season catching passes in Arizona, though. Trey McBride broke onto the scene last year, and the tight end will likely take another step forward this season. The Cardinals' receiving corps did take a hit when it was announced just days before the final preseason game that Zay Jones will be suspended for five games.

24. New York Giants

WR depth: Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton, Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins, Allen Robinson

TE depth: Daniel Bellinger

The Giants depth chart at receiver has been lackluster for years, but Malik Nabers could be the team's saving grace. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was considered by some to be the best receiving prospect in one of the best draft classes ever for the position.

Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson were other recent high-draft picks. They haven't done much yet, but Nabers' presence could open things up for the other youngsters. Allen Robinson and Darius Slayton are the veterans on the roster, and New York now has more depth and more star potential than they've had in recent years. Darren Waller's retirement means that Daniel Bellinger will be the team's tight end this season.

25. Baltimore Ravens

WR depth: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor

TE depth: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely

The Ravens' focus is on the running game, so it makes sense that their receiving corps doesn't rank super high. Lamar Jackson is one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, and former Titans running back Derrick Henry is one of eight 2,000-yard rushers ever. Even so, the Ravens have put an emphasis on bringing in pass catchers in recent years.

The team invested first-round picks into the receiver position when they took Zay Flowers in 2023 and Rashod Bateman in 2021. The former high draft picks are solid players, but neither has emerged as a star. Luckily, Baltimore does have a star tight end. Jackson's favorite target isn't one of his receivers, but instead it is Mark Andrews.

26. Carolina Panthers

WR depth: Xavier Legette, Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo

TE depth: Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Ja'Tavion Sanders

The Panthers were the worst team in football in 2023, and that was largely because Bryce Young struggled mightily. The 2023 first-overall pick underwent a lot of growing pains, but it didn't help that he wasn't surrounded by many playmakers. Carolina did make some moves for receivers this offseason, but the Panthers are still below average when it comes to their receiving corps.

Xavier Legette was their first-round pick, and Diontae Johnson was their high-profile free agent signing. They will join Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo in the Panthers receiving room. Thielen did have a surprisingly good bounce-back year last season, but he is now 34-years-old, and regression can be expected.

27. Buffalo Bills

WR depth: Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, KJ Hamler, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE depth: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox

The Bills have always had a high-flying team with Josh Allen under center, but they lost their two best receivers. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis both found new homes this offseason. Because of that, you can expect a big year from Dalton Kincaid. The tight end burst onto the scene as a rookie last year.

The receiver room is filled with somewhat unheralded players. Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins round out the starting unit, but it could be the rookie Keon Coleman who becomes Allen's new number-one receiver. The lackluster receiver group is masked some by an elite tight end group, because Kincaid is backed up by Dawson Knox.

28. Washington Commanders

WR depth: Terry McLaurin, Olamide Zaccheaus, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder, Byron Pringle

TE depth: Zach Ertz

The Commanders' receiving corps just took a hit, as the team traded away Jahan Dotson. The move to get rid of the former first-rounder was a surprising one, considering a rookie passer (Jayden Daniels) is under center for the Commanders this year. Usually, teams want to surround their young quarterbacks with as much talent at receiver as possible.

The emergence of Luke McCaffrey was one reason that Dotson was expendable. The brother of Christian McCaffrey has been a standout during training camp, and he offers a unique look out of the slot as a big receiver. Terry McLaurin is still the number one receiver, and although he will be solid there, it is concerning that Olamide Zaccheaus is listed as the other starting receiver. Zaccheaus only had 10 receptions for 164 yards last season, but the Commanders will rely heavily on him. He is arguably the least known receiver number two in football right now.

29. New Orleans Saints

WR depth: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson, Equanimeous St. Brown

TE depth: Foster Moreau

Chris Olave is a rising star, but the rest of the Saints receiving corps leaves something to be desired. Rashid Shaheed is a decent deep threat, though, and Cedrick Wilson can work out of the slot.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

WR depth: George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Quez Watkins

TE depth: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington

A weak receiving corps got weaker in Pittsburgh, as Diontae Johnson was traded during the offseason. George Pickens is a fan-favorite due to his ‘don't care' attitude and memeable personality, but he probably isn't best served as a number one option. He doesn't have a lot of help behind him on the depth chart, either. Add in the fact that the Steelers quarterback situation is bleak, and you probably shouldn't be betting on the Steelers to light it up through the air this season.

31. Los Angeles Chargers

WR depth: Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, DJ Chark, Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice

TE depth: Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, Donald Parham

The skill positions in Los Angeles took a major hit this offseason, and that includes both the receiver and tight end positions. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Gerald Everett all joined new teams, and the Chargers didn't do a good job of replacing them.

Quentin Johnston looked like a massive bust last year, and Joshua Palmer and DJ Chark are mere depth pieces. The team will rely heavily on rookie Ladd McConkey to become an impact player sooner rather than later. The son of Jerry Rice – Brenden Rice – is also on the team.

32. New England Patriots

WR depth: Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, Tyquan Thornton, K.J. Osborn, Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Reagor

TE depth: Hunter Henry

The Patriots ranked 30th in these rankings last year, and they have only gotten worse since then. Contributors such as Juju Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker are gone, and returning players like Demario Douglas and Tyquon Thornton underproduced last year. Kendrick Bourne did show flashes before he was hurt last year, and the Patriots drafted Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round, but New England's receiving corps is still more underwhelming than any other team in the NFL.

Hunter Henry and Kayshon Boutte are other names of note who will be catching passes in New England this year, and although the Patriots do have a handful of recognizable names, they are lacking true difference-makers in the passing game. Perhaps Drake Maye will unlock this group, but it is possible that he won't even see the field this year.