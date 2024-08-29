The quarterback position is the highest scoring in Fantasy Football. Although QBs are rarely taken at the top of fantasy drafts, they are still important in winning league championships. Although signal-callers are more replaceable in fantasy sports than other positions, you still need a high-scoring one to be able to win games, and busts at the position in your fantasy drafts are still demoralizing.

In this article, we are going to look at potential Fantasy Football quarterback busts so you know who to avoid in your draft. These players, although talented, might not have the fantasy seasons we have become accustomed to with them, even if they do have productive years on the actual football field.

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is clearly one of the best quarterbacks in football, but from a Fantasy Football perspective, it seems all too likely that 2024 will be his worst year. Balance in the running game is important for quarterbacks, as it opens up the passing attack, but the Chargers lost Austin Ekeler in the offseason.

Ekeler was replaced by injury-prone, medicore running backs such as Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins. Additionally, good fantasy quarterbacks typically have receiving weapons around them. Los Angeles' receiving situation is even more bleak. Because Keenan Allen and Mike Williams also left the team, the Chargers have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL.

The Chargers didn't really find replacements for the star receivers who Herbert has found success with since 2020, either. The team will rely heavily on Ladd McConkey. Although the rookie is one of the best Fantasy Football sleepers this season because he might see a unusually high target share, he is still only a rookie, so we truly don't know how he will look at the NFL level.

Die-hard fantasy players value Herbert less this year than in seasons past because of the decline in talent around him, but some fans might look at Herbert's name value and think he will produce just as impressively as ever. From our perspective, a regression in Fantasy Football production is inevitable for Herbert during the 2024 season.

2. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson has the makings of a Fantasy Football star due to his rocket arm strength and ability to run the football. However, he is a boom-or-bust prospect, and there is certainly a chance he will end up on the wrong side of that equation in 2024, as he did in 2023.

Last season, Richardson burst onto the scene as a Fantasy Football player by running past and through opposing defenses. He scored four touchdowns on the ground in his first four games, but that regularity to carry the ball is risky for a quarterback. It ultimately led to a season-ending injury.

This season, Richardson will either run the ball less often and less erratically, which will lead to him not meeting Fantasy Football expectations, or he will run like he did last year and risk injury once again. Availability is the best ability in Fantasy Football, and the Indianapolis Colts quarterback hasn't proven that he has great durability yet.

Richardson certainly has breakout potential this season, but he is also a risky fantasy acquisition. Taking him in your draft isn't a bad idea, but you better feel comfortable that your backup can step up and produce if he goes down.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is ranked as the number one Fantasy Football quarterback this year. It makes sense, considering the Buffalo Bills star has finished as a top-two quarterback in each of the last four seasons, and he as been QB1 in three of those seasons. This could be the year Allen regresses, though.

While Allen's incredible and underrated rushing ability is one reason he has thrived in Fantasy sports, his passing ability has been even more important. Now, Allen's offense is weaker than ever before.

His top two receivers – Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis – found new homes this offseason, meaning Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins are at the top of the depth chart at the receiver position in Buffalo. Dalton Kincaid will likely put up big numbers with Allen this year, but the quarterback just doesn't have the deep threats and reliable pass catchers that he has had in the past. The long bomb has been a big reason for Allen's fantasy success recently, but he might not connect on as many deep shots as usual.

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

As is the case with Anthony Richardson, Caleb Williams lands on both this list of potential Fantasy Football busts and our list of potential breakout players at the quarterback position. Williams was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was viewed as a generational prospect.

Williams is a pocket passer, though, and rookie gunslingers who don't do much with their legs aren't usually great Fantasy Football players. It is possible that Williams takes the league by storm right away like C.J. Stroud did last year, but even the Houston Texans quarterback finished outside of the top 10 in scoring in fantasy last season.

We think Williams will be a great quarterback, but considering his archetype, it might be smart to let him prove it before you rely on him to lead your fantasy team to victory.

5. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

A 36 year old coming off a torn achilles from only 10 months ago seems like a recipe for disaster. That is exactly what Kirk Cousins is dealing with. He was having a breakout season of sorts last season (he led the NFL in touchdowns before his injury), but returning to form so quickly off of such a brutal injury when you are well past your athletic prime is easier said than done.

Atlanta's offense has been hyped up by a lot of Fantasy Football experts this year. Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London are all looked at as breakout Fantasy Football candidates because Cousins is supposed to elevate their games. It is possible that Cousins never again looks like himself, though.

Cousins is ranked as the number 16 Fantasy Football quarterback this year, meaning few fantasy managers are drafting him to be their starter. Still, he is being projected to perform better than half of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and that seems somewhat unlikely given the current context of his career.