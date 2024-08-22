While wide receiver Jahan Dotson was preparing for a breakout season, he has a new home with the Philadelphia Eagles as they have made a rare in-division trade with the Washington Commanders. They sent a 2025 third round pick and two seventh round selection for Dotson and a fifth round pick according to Adam Schefter.

ESPN's football insider reported the news Thursday morning and also made note that while it is unusual to see a trade between two teams in the same division, this is the second time recently that both Philadelphia and Washington have done it, the last during the draft.

This was no doubt a surprising move for the Commanders as the Eagles get another offensive weapon in Dotson who can still breakout at any moment. He joins the likes of other stellar pass catchers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert where he looks to be the third option at receiver.

Jahan Dotson looks to contribute immediately with Eagles

When he was still a part of the Commanders, he had a confidence and determination whens speaking to the media where the 24-year old focused on bettering himself for the sake of the team. Now with Philadelphia, there will be more pressure than ever but Dotson has said before that the No. 1 goal is to “just be better than I was yesterday” according to Ben Standig.

“I am trying to show what I can do every single day,” Dotson said about motivation. “Just be better than I was yesterday. I’m trying to grow every single day that I come out here. Trying to find something to get better at every single day…Just to be better than where I was yesterday. Keep building on my game because I’m not where I want to be. I’m going to keep building every single day to make sure I’m where I want to be.”

Jahan Dotson wants to be comfortable in a playbook

However, while there is no doubt that Dotson can thrive in an offense led by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his leadership, the former first round pick was hoping to be comfortable in a playbook as he mentioned recently when still with Washington. He would say that once that happens, he would feel “unguardable.”

“The biggest thing is just playing fast and becoming extremely comfortable in the playbook,” Dotson said. “That allows me to be able to put my own [spin] on routes. But at the same time, playing fast, stretching the field, keeping the defense off balance. That's a big thing for me. I feel like once I'm able to really get comfortable in the playbook and I'm able to play as fast as possible. … I feel like I'm kind of unguardable.”

At any rate, Dotson has yet to eclipse 525 receiving yards in his career and will get the chance once the season starts with his new team in the Eagles on Sept. 6 against the Green Bay Packers.