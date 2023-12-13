As Week 15 rolls around, who should you be starting as your fantasy football quarterback?

Week 14 proved to be a wacky weekend for fantasy football quarterbacks. Among the top 10 scorers were: Desmond Ridder, Jake Browning, Bailey Zappe, and Mitch Trubisky. Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and C.J. Stroud all finished with less than 10 fantasy points.

Which so much unpredictability at the quarterback position, which players are worth starting for the fantasy playoffs? Find out in our Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks list.

QBs to Start in Week 15

Rams' Matthew Stafford (vs. Commanders)

After a disappointing first three months of the season, Matthew Stafford has finally demonstrated the quarterback he can be in recent weeks. Stafford has 10 touchdowns to just one pick in his last three starts, posting between 22-24 fantasy points in each of these games. With a matchup against a Washington Commanders defense that is the worst in the NFL against the pass, Stafford easily becomes a top-10 fantasy option in Week 15.

Packers' Jordan Love (vs. Buccaneers)

Despite an inviting matchup against a weak Giants defense, Jordan Love fell short in Week 14. The Green Bay QB had two turnovers and simply looked out of rhythm all evening as he missed far too many easy throws. Week 15 sees Love return to the friendly combines of Lambeau Field with a matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense giving up the third-most passing yards per game. Expect Jordan Love to rediscover his form this weekend.

Commanders' Sam Howell (vs. Rams)

Watching Sam Howell this season has been a ride for Washington Commanders fans and fantasy managers alike. But the second-year QB has performed far better for the latter than the former. Howell is QB7 in fantasy, surpassing 17 fantasy points in six straight weeks. He has seven interceptions and five rushing touchdowns during this stretch.

Considering the 316 yards and three touchdowns that Lamar Jackson put up against this weak Rams secondary in Week 14, Howell should be in for a big game as well in Week 15.

QBs to Sit in Week 15

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (vs. Patriots)

Never did I think we would see the day. Mahomes had some rough games this season, but there was always the feeling that he would bounce back. But the Kansas City Chiefs QB now has two TDs and INTs in his last two games and has the highest interception rate of his career.

He does not have the wideouts to be an elite fantasy option and his meltdown at the end of the game against the Buffalo Bills shows that he is not dealing well with the adversity he is facing this year.

In Week 15 Mahomes faces off against a New England Patriots defense has allowed less than 200 passing yards in three of its last four games. The playoffs call for bold decisions, and Patrick Mahomes cannot be trusted right now. Take the 2022 NFL MVP out of your fantasy lineups.

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (vs. 49ers)

The San Francisco 49ers defense has been elite all season and is allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Though Kyler Murray has been a solid fantasy option since his return from injury, it is difficult to see him being productive in this difficult contest.

Lions' Jared Goff (vs. Broncos)

Remember when the Denver Broncos had the worst defense the NFL had ever seen? Well, the Broncos are 6-1 in their last seven games, allowing just 203 passing yards per game during that stretch. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions offense have scuttled lately and he is coming off and abysmal 6.44 fantasy points against the Chicago Bears. There are better fantasy options this week.