Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love makes a promise to 'bounce back' after tough loss to the New York Giants

In one of the two surprising Week 14 Monday Night Football games, the New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers 24-22. Prior to the game, the Packers were riding high on a three-game winning streak, with impressive nationally televised wins over the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the Packers committed three turnovers and gave up over 200 rushing yards to the Giants. Though Green Bay erased an eight point deficit, they were unable to prevent a game-winning Giants field goal.

This loss could have huge implications for the Packers' playoff hopes going forward as they dropped to 6-7. The Packers still occupy the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, but they are now tied with five other NFC teams who have a 6-7 record. There is now huge pressure to not lose any other games, or they could easily be out of the playoffs.

After the game, quarterback Jordan Love promised his team will get to their winning ways.

“Obviously we’re a team that’s been in this situation,” Love said, via the Packers' website. “We’ve lost some tough games and been able to bounce back. We’ll be able to bounce back next week.”

Love of course referred to when Green Bay started the season just 2-5, but managed to start winning games and get to 6-6 on the year before last night's lost. The Packers have the ability to bounce back — with games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears remaining — but they were also expected to beat the Giants and could not do so.