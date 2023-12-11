Patrick Mahomes shared his honest thoughts following the Kansas City Chiefs' controversial loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly was not thrilled about Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. A controversial late-game call led to the Bills earning a competitive 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. Mahomes got brutally honest on the officiating after the game, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

“It’s tough to swallow. Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game,” Patrick Mahomes said. “They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something… It's the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game.

“I've never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football.”

Patrick Mahomes upset with late-game call vs. Bills

The play itself was incredible. Kansas City trailed 20-17 with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter. Mahomes found Kelce over the middle who then threw the ball to Kadarius Toney via a lateral.

Toney ran the ball into the end zone but an offsides penalty ultimately called the play back.

TRAVIS KELCE’S GAME-WINNING PLAY IS CALLED BACK DUE TO AN OFFSIDES 😱 UNBELIEVABLE 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6q1KE3A6D6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2023

Patrick Mahomes rarely lets emotion get the best of him. He was clearly angry after the game, however, even having to get held back by his teammates and coaches.

The Chiefs' loss saw their record fall to 8-5. Kansas City is still in the midst of a strong season, but the defending champions always have the highest of expectations. Losing a game like the Chiefs did on Sunday is frustrating to say the least.

Mahomes and Kansas City will try to rebound next Sunday in a road clash with the New England Patriots.