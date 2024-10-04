Quarterbacks have been an interesting position in fantasy football this year with injuries and poor performances across the league. Now, bye weeks are entering the mix and you need to make the key decision on who to play at that position. Before locking in your Week 5 fantasy lineup, here's who you should start and sit at quarterback.

If you have Baker Mayfield or Kirk Cousins on your roster, congratulations on a phenomenal start to your week. The Buccaneers and Falcons traded blows in a 36-30 overtime classic on Thursday night. Both quarterbacks had great performances and got plenty of teams started on the right foot. If they were on your bench, you'd need these recommendations before Sunday.

As the season continues, don't be afraid to make a drastic move at quarterback. Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers have all struggled this season. Their fantasy and real football pedigree should not deter you from sliding them to the bench and putting someone like Jayden Daniels into the lineup.

Ahead of Week 5, let's see who you should sit and start at quarterback in your fantasy football matchups.

Fantasy football quarterback starts for Week 5

Sam Darnold, MIN (v NYJ (London))

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings have been the story of the NFL season so far. While the future of the franchise lies with JJ McCarthy, they are 4-0 with the journeyman Darnold this year. Your fantasy football team should have Darnold on it, as this run shows no signs of stopping. The Jets have a stellar defense but have not faced great competition since Week 1. Expect his run to continue against his former team in London.

Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ CIN)

Lamar Jackson has been one of the top fantasy football quarterbacks of the year so far. He has not been throwing too much but is getting valuable rushing points for teams. The Bengals' defense has been poor all season long, so Jackson should rip up the division rival in this game. Expect big points from the Ravens' QB in this game.

Jordan Love, GB (@ LAR)

His first half back from injury was miserable, but Jordan Love's second half should quell the worries of fantasy football managers. The Packers scored 22 points in the second half to almost come back and beat the Vikings. Minnesota's defense has been spectacular this year, so it was an impressive performance. The Rams' defense has not been as good, so the fantasy points should be flying in this week.

Quarterback Start ‘Ems: CJ Stroud, HOU (v BUF), Brock Purdy, SF (v ARI), Justin Fields, PIT (v DAL)

Quarterback sits for Week 5

Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v MIN (London))

On the other side of the London matchup, it is time to bench Aaron Rodgers until the Jets' offense shows up for a game. They were great against the Patriots but were miserable against the Broncos. While it was raining, trends continued for Rodgers that fantasy managers do not like. Until Davante Adams walks in the door, keep Rodgers on the bench.

Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v IND)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-4 and everyone is coaching and playing for their jobs. That may include quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who just signed a massive contract last off-season. The Colts' defense has struggled this season but there's no reason to believe that Lawrence will take advantage of it. Change course on your fantasy team before it's too late if Lawrence is your quarterback.

Derek Carr, NO (@ KC)

It was a phenomenal start for Derek Carr and the Saints' offense. After two spectacular games to start the season, they have lost two in a row to fall to 2-2. Now, they have a primetime game against the Chiefs. Mahomes and company have won ten games in a row going back to last season largely because of their defense. Expect Carr to struggle in this game and tank his fantasy football numbers.

Quarterback Sit ‘Ems: Bo Nix, DEN (v LVR), Dak Prescott, DAL (@ PIT), Andy Dalton, CAR (@ CHI)