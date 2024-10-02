Quarterback has been a bit of a confounding position in fantasy football this year. No one can say that they expected Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Justin Fields to be among the top scorers headed into Week 5. As injuries continue to pile up, most recently Anthony Richardson, check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings before making your moves.

Bye weeks are beginning in the NFL, which means your backups will start to matter in fantasy football. Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Jared Goff are all off the list this week for that reason. While each of those players has had their ups and downs, it is important to find a good replacement for them.

Before you head to the waiver wire, be sure to check out our Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens won the battle for the top spot on this list in commanding fashion. They smoked the Bills 35-10 on Sunday night to move to 2-2. While the passing numbers have not been fantastic for Jackson, he is still picking up those valuable rushing yards. He even scampered in for his second rushing touchdown in this game.

While Josh Allen was poor in Week 4, it was his first bad performance of the season. The Bills hit the road again to face the Texans this week and Allen should improve. His fantasy stats were unparalleled through three weeks and managers should not panic after just one bad game. Allen slides just one spot to number two on our list.

The Chiefs are 4-0 and in command of the AFC West once again. Despite that, Patrick Mahomes has been frustrating for fantasy managers all season long. He has been without Hollywood Brown all year and is now missing Rashee Rice for the foreseeable future. He remains at the third spot on our list because no one has come for his crown just yet. Mahomes is dangerously close to sliding.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 5

With the four byes this week, almost every quarterback who is scheduled to start is on our list. That includes rookie Caleb Williams, who you should start if he is on your bench. The top pick has struggled in his first four games but gets a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Fantasy football managers should expect big numbers from Williams.

Daniel Jones and the Giants have also struggled this year, but their matchup is a fantasy football dream. The Seahawks were missing six of their defensive starters by the end of the game on Monday. While the Giants have only one true weapon in Malik Nabers, Jones should get some points this week. If your quarterback is on bye, Jones is a better add this week than he would be most weeks.

Sam Darnold and the Vikings tore up the Packers' defense in Week 5, winning 31-29 on the power of 28 first-half points. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is the former offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. Expect Sean McVay to learn from his pupil's success heading into their matchup with Green Bay. Matthew Stafford will put up a solid score in fantasy football despite his lack of weapons.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 5

Whoever starts for the Indianapolis Colts this week, don't lock them into your lineup. While Anthony Richardson can become a high-profile fantasy football option, he is dealing with a hip issue. While the Cardinals' defense is not solid, Richardson has not put up great numbers at 100%. If Joe Flacco plays, let's see what he can do over a full game before grabbing him in two-QB leagues.

Andy Dalton has been markedly better than Bryce Young since taking over the Panthers' starting role. Week 5 presents his toughest challenge yet in the Chicago Bears. Their defense has been great so far this year and with no Adam Thielen, there aren't many options for the veteran. While he could be a nice solution long-term in two-QB leagues, this is not the week to play Dalton.

Jacoby Brissett is very clearly not the long-term answer for the Patriots at quarterback. Even though the Dolphins' defense struggled against Mason Rudolph on Monday, don't play Brissett in fantasy football this week. He could be pulled at any minute and has been getting crushed behind their makeshift offensive line.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Bo Nix, DEN (v LV)

23. Deshaun Watson, CLE (v WSH)

22. Gardner Minshew, LV (@ DEN)

21. Daniel Jones, NYG (@ SEA)

20. Caleb Williams, CHI (v CAR)

19. Kirk Cousins, ATL (v TB)

18. Matthew Stafford, LAR (v GB)

17. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v IND)

16. Derek Carr, NO (@ KC)

15. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v MIN (London))

14. Brock Purdy, SF (v ARI)

13. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ PIT)

12. Geno Smith, SEA (v NYG)

11. Sam Darnold, MIN (v NYJ (London))

10. Jordan Love, GB (@ LAR)

9. Justin Fields, PIT (v DAL)

8. Joe Burrow, CIN (v BAL)

7. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ ATL)

6. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ SF)

5. CJ Stroud, HOU (v BUF)

4. Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ CLE)

3. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v NO)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (v HOU)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ CIN)