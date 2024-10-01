The New York Jets took a tough loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, and Week 5 might be a battle if Aaron Rodgers is injured. The quarterback was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and noted that his knee was a little “banged up” and “swollen.”

After the statement, he said that it was just “wear and tear” of being in Week 4 of the season already, but it's definitely something that should be monitored as the week progresses. Week 5 doesn't get any easier for the Jets, as they faced the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, who have been clicking on both sides of the ball this season.

Aaron Rogers injured during Week 4 vs. Broncos

After their loss against the Broncos, Aaron Rodgers did say that he was banged up and dealing with some things in both of his legs. Rodgers was sacked five times in the game, which totaled a loss of 41 yards. The Jets' quarterback already had a major injury last season that forced him to miss the year, but these injuries that he's dealing with now don't see too serious.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh shared his thoughts on the game.

“It was sloppy,” Saleh said. “They’re a good defense and we made it easier for them with a lack of execution.”

“We had a great week of prep,” Saleh continued. “Felt great energy pregame and even at halftime … the reality is it was going to be tough sledding no matter what because of the rain. What was disappointing was the self-inflicted wounds.”

Everyone is mostly dealing with some type of injury through this time during the season, and hopefully, Rodgers is able to take the necessary steps to get prepared for the next game. In Week 5, things won't get any easier for the Jets as they face a Vikings defense that is one of the best in the league.