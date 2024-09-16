Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be “day-to-day” due to the quad contusion that he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and said that it was “pretty positive in the early returns,” according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Justin Jefferson stayed on the ground when he suffered the injury in the Vikings' 23-17 win over the 49ers on Sunday, and many fans feared that it could be a serious injury that would cost him significant playing time. Luckily, it seems like Jefferson could still end up playing this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Jefferson had another good game, catching four passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pass from Sam Darnold went for 97 yards, and helped the Vikings pull off the upset over the 49ers at home to move to 2-0. This comes after Jefferson put together a good effort against the New York Giants in Week 1, catching four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown that helped the team pull away.

It will be worth monitoring Jefferson's status throughout the week, as him being on the field will be vital for the Vikings' chances of beating a top team like the Texans.

Vikings look to stay hot after 2-0 start to season

This upcoming game against the Texans will be an interesting test for the Vikings, who just beat a Super Bowl contender in the 49ers in Week 2. The Texans' pass rush proved to be very dangerous, headlined by Will Anderson and former Viking Danielle Hunter. That duo wrecked the game between the Texans and the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Sam Darnold has played well in the first two weeks of the season, and it will be interesting to see if he can keep that going over the next few weeks. Jefferson potentially being on the field will help a ton, as he is a game-changing player no matter who he is going against and how many people are covering him.

After this week against the Texans, the Vikings have some tough games against the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Detroit Lions coming up in the following weeks. Coming away with a few wins in the next few weeks would be huge for Minnesota. It would also be huge for Darnold, who is likely trying to maximize his stock before he hits free agency again next offseason, as JJ McCarthy is likely to take over as the starting quarterback in 2025.