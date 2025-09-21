The 2025 Fantasy Baseball season ends this week with the championship round. If you are losing after the first week of your two-week matchup, there are plenty of players available who can change the outcome of the season. After a full season of scouring the waiver wire for the best options, the final week is here. Here are the top five waiver wire pickups for the final week of fantasy baseball.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN's fantasy baseball leagues. From the streaming pitcher of the week to the players who can win you the rarer categories, everyone is key this week. If relief pitchers are what you need, or a stolen base could determine the championship, these players can make the difference.

Who should you pick up for the final week of fantasy baseball?

Top 5 waiver wire pickups for fantasy baseball championship

Luis Gil, New York Yankees SP (Rostered: 31.3%)

The Yankees finish out the season with the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at home. 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil should get two starts in the final homestand to finish out an abbreviated season. Since returning from a lat injury, Gil has a 3.33 ERA in nine starts with four wins. The Yankees should be pushing to the finish line with the AL East up in the air, which means two big starts for Gil.

Gil should be a key of the Yankees rotation for the forseeabe future. That does not make him a keeper option in fantasy baseball, however, He should be available late in drafts next spring to be a solid depth starter for your fantasy team.

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona C (Rostered: 33.5%)



The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff race all of a sudden, and Gabriel Moreno has helped slug them into that postion. He has a .314 batting average and eight RBI since the beginning of September, which is valuable at catcher. Moreno does not have much competition for time behind the plate, and all six games this week should be important.

The Diamondbacks entered Sunday two games behind the New York Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot. They have difficult matchups against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, who are competing for the NL West title, but the games are more important for Arizona. Expect Moreno to keep his hot streak up to end the season.

Jakob Marsee, Miami OF (Rostered: 26.4%)

Article Continues Below

The Miami Marlins are playing out the string, but they have young and exciting players that make their games worth watching. One of those is Jakob Marsee, who has 31 RBI in 48 games to start his career. The Marlins will look to get him reps down the stretch, which is key in fantasy baseball.

The Marlins are a team to watch for next year's fantasy baseball draft. Players like Marsee or Xavier Edwards could be valuable additions in the later rounds. Marsee has proven to be a solid major-league bat in his limited at-bats so far.

Emilio Pagan, Cincinnati RP (Rostered: 44.4%)

The Cincinnati Reds are fighting for that last playoff spot, and if they get it, Emilio Pagan will be a fantasy baseball star. He already has 29 saves on the season and should be trusted in the ninth innings down the stretch. His 3.06 ERA is solid as well, and the saves should tick up during these important games.

The Reds has three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which could determine the fate of their season. Pagan could come in for multi-inning saves if the Mets keep losing. They finish the season with the Milwaukee Brewers on the road, who will likely have clinched the division title by then.

Jose Caballero, New York Yankees INF (Rostered: 11.4%)

The Yankees' shortstop role is open for the taking, with Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero trading the spot back and forth. But when Caballero plays, he runs. The former Tampa Bay Ray is nearing 50 stolen bases on the year, the most in the American League. Pick him up for the fantasy baseball championship to secure the steals title in category leagues.

Caballero has been solid defensively and has been hitting for a high average since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline. The steals are what make him a fantasy star, however, and he should be on championship rosters.