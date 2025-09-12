The fantasy baseball playoffs are entering the third week, which could be the championship in your league. If you have made it this far, the waiver wire has undoubtedly helped you. As the MLB Playoff races heat up, you should be looking to lock down a championship. The final choices you make can be the difference between a title and a demoralizing second-place finish. Here are the top fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for the third week of the playoffs.

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN's fantasy baseball leagues. That includes some players who are dominating in playoff races and others who are quietly excelling on bottom-feeders. The streaming pitcher of the week is going to get key starts in a playoff race in the National League, while one of the infielders can lock up a playoff spot with a big week.

Top five fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for the playoffs

Trevor Story, Boston SS (Rostered: 44.6%)

The Red Sox are close to locking down their playoff spot, with the American League East in their grasp as well. Coming into the season, there was a lot of skepticism around Trevor Story because of a poor start to his Boston career. But now, he is dominating in September and should be a part of the club that brings you a fantasy baseball title.

Story just slides under the 50% cut-off for the list, partly because of his dominant second half. Since the All-Star Break, Story has a .275 batting average with nine homers and 33 RBI. Shortstop can be a tough position to find consistent offensive production from, and Story has provided that since mid-July.

Zack Littell, Cincinnati SP (Rostered: 26.5%)

The Reds made some quiet additions at the MLB trade deadline, and nearly all of them have hit. Zack Littell joined the rotation and just shut down the San Diego Padres in a win on Wednesday. Now, he should get two starts in the third week of the fantasy baseball playoffs. Even with the Chicago Cubs and the sneaky-hot Pittsburgh Pirates on the schedule, pick up Littell this week.

Since joining the Reds, Littell has made seven starts with a 4.50 ERA and just one win. He has four great starts and three poor ones, making him a risky addition in fantasy baseball. But the innings are key at this point of the year, making the risk worth it.

Royce Lewis, Minnesota 3b (Rostered: 23.1%)

The Twins are playing out the string, but their former top draft pick, Royce Lewis, has been dominating. When he is not injured, Lewis is one of the top third basemen in the American League. But his injury history is lengthy, with only 242 games played in four seasons. But for the immediate future in fantasy baseball, Lewis is worth the pickup.

Lewis has six homers and 15 RBI in his last 18 games. While the Twins have won just six of those games, he could have helped you win some key fantasy baseball matchups. Don't let him slip through your fingers here with the championship on the line.

Jose Caballero, New York Yankees SS (Rostered: 8.7%)

The Yankees have an outside chance of chasing down the AL East lead, and the shortstop for that run may not be Anthony Volpe. If Volpe is on your team, and you somehow made it this far in the fantasy baseball playoffs, snag Jose Caballero off the waiver wire. His defense is why he is playing, but he has hit lefties well and can steal bases. There are benefits to having Caballero, especially in category leagues.

Regardless of who you pick up, Volpe should not be on your fantasy roster anymore. He is now working through a shoulder injury in addition to potentially losing his job to Caballero.

Lucas Erceg, Kansas City RP (Rostered: 27.2%)

The Royals have been blistering hot of late, and that has led to a lot of holds for Lucas Erceg. Holds are one of the hardest stats to find on the fantasy baseball waiver wire, and Erceg has been racking them up this year. With Carlos Estevez back from injury, Erceg is firmly in the eighth-inning role, which is perfect for fantasy.

The Royals should be rolling out their top bullpen options down the stretch to try and steal the final playoff spot. That includes Erceg, which you should benefit from in fantasy.