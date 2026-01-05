Tyler Loop spent his rookie season waiting for the moment every kicker dreams about — a chance to win the game with one swing of his leg. On Sunday night in Pittsburgh that moment finally arrived. Unfortunately for Loop and the Baltimore Ravens, it ended in heartbreak.

With the AFC North title and a playoff spot on the line, Baltimore fell 26-24 dramatically to the Pittsburgh Steelers after Loop pushed a 44-yard field goal wide right as time expired. The miss ended the Ravens’ season in a dramatic, winner-take-all showdown and sent Pittsburgh to the postseason.

Following the game, Loop was asked directly whether anything technical broke down on the final attempt. He didn’t deflect the responsibility.

“I mean, I caught a little bit…operation was great. It was a great situation, exactly what we wanted and unfortunately I just mis hit the ball. We call it — hitting it thin. Just spins fast and goes off to the right and yeah, that was it.” said Loop.

The explanation offered insight into how narrow the margin was. Loop had been nearly automatic all season, making every kick under 50 yards and missing just three total attempts. What he hadn’t faced was a moment quite like this, a tense season-defining kick with everything at stake.

Article Continues Below

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed an extra point with 55 seconds left. Lamar Jackson then delivered, highlighted by a clutch fourth-down completion to Isaiah Likely that set up Loop’s attempt. After the miss, Loop addressed the emotional toll of the moment.

“Just want to say I'm super grateful to Baltimore and the organization, the city, just how they've embraced me this year has been incredible,” Loop added as his voice cracked. “And, just for a time like that, it sucks. And, I want to do better, and unfortunately, the nature of the job is, you know, you have makes and those are awesome and unfortunately you have misses and for that, you know, for that to happen tonight sucks.”

The loss capped a chaotic finish that included late lead changes, clutch quarterback play from Aaron Rodgers, and one final kick that didn’t fall. For Loop, it was a painful ending, but also a defining experience early in his career.

As Baltimore turns the page toward next season, the Ravens will have to decide how much one moment defines a kicker who otherwise delivered a strong rookie year.