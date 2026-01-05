Aaron Rodgers is headed back to the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season, and the moment clearly hit home. Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dramatic 26-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, the 42-year-old field general offered a rare, candid glimpse into what the achievement meant to him after a winding final chapter to his career.

Rodgers was asked postgame about watching Baltimore’s final possession a nerve-racking sequence that ultimately ended with rookie kicker Tyler Loop missing a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal as time expired. His response captured both the tension of the moment and the weight of the season.

“That sucks. That's the worst part of this game. I'd rather have the ball in my hand. It's pretty emotional, honestly. It's been a great year,” Rodgers said during the post-game interview with NBC Sports.

Rodgers went on to explain why the moment carried extra mileage, given how long it had been since he last played meaningful January football.

“So I'm thankful for these guys and excited to be going to the playoffs for the first time in a long while,” the veteran quarterback added.

Aaron Rodgers is back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season 🥲 pic.twitter.com/tjnzUMnYUM — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

The win secured Pittsburgh the AFC North title and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs, finishing the regular season at 10-7. It also marked the Steelers’ first division crown since 2020 and pushed their longtime rivals without a postseason berth for the first time since 2021.

The game itself was a roller coaster. The teams traded four lead changes in the final nine minutes, including five overall in the fourth quarter. Rodgers delivered the decisive blow with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds remaining. Even then, drama followed, as Chris Boswell missed his first extra point of the season, giving Baltimore one last chance.

That chance nearly materialized after Lamar Jackson converted a fourth-and-7 with a strike to Isaiah Likely, but Loop’s miss sealed the outcome. Rodgers finished 31-of-47 for 294 yards and a touchdown, while Jackson threw for 238 yards, three scores, and one interception.

Beyond the numbers, the night symbolized a sharp contrast from Rodgers’ turbulent stint with the New York Jets. Whether or not he chooses to retire after this season remains uncertain, but his first and possibly only year in Pittsburgh has already delivered something meaningful — belief, redemption, and another shot at postseason glory.

Now, Rodgers and the Steelers turn their attention ahead, preparing to host the Houston Texans (12-5) in the wild-card round, with momentum and emotion firmly on their side.