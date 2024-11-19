The New York Yankees may have come up short in the World Series. However, they're sure to have a bright future with the amount of young talent already on the roster.

Pitcher Luis Gil has been named the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year. He earned 15 first-place votes compared to 13 for Orioles' outfielder Colton Cowser. It marked the second-closest AL ROY voting race since 1980, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Gil made the Yankees' Opening Day roster out of spring training and hit the ground running. He was the AL Pitcher of the Month in May after registering a 0.70 ERA and a 44/12 K/BB ratio over his six games. A midseason back injury halted Gil's rookie campaign in its tracks. However, he was able to return for the postseason and looks like a key contributor in New York for the foreseeable future.

Over his 29 total starts, Gil put up a 15-7 ERA with a 3.50 ERA and a 171/77 K/BB ratio. The Yankees will be looking for consistency and a drop in walks heading into 2025. But clearly Gil has begun his MLB career off on the right foot.

Gil's teammate Austin Wells finished third in ROY voting. He proved to be the Yankees' backstop of the present and future, hitting .229 with 13 home runs and 55 RBI. New York will want to see him raise his batting average, but like Gil, they have another young building block to work with.

Cowser was sandwiched between both Yankees, narrowly losing out on first place. He put together a strong campaign, typing San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill for the rookie lead in home runs with 24. Furthermore, he added a .242 batting average and nine stolen bases. He may have not won the hardware, but Baltimore is more than content having him in the outfield.

But ultimately, Monday night belongs to the Yankees. It wasn't the trophy they wanted, but Luis Gil ensured New York didn't go home empty handed. The Yankees are hopeful Gil and company can help them get over their World Series hump in 2025.