It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back, trying to repeat as World Series champions. They were the best team in baseball last season, and their roster looks even better this year. Keep in mind that the Dodgers suffered numerous injuries to their 2024 pitching staff. They didn't have Tyler Glasnow for most of the year. They didn't have Clayton Kershaw for much of the season. Starting pitching depth was a real concern. What saved the Dodgers was their very deep and reliable bullpen, which answered the bell in the playoffs.

Now the Dodgers begin a new season. Merely getting Glasnow healthy should make them better and deeper. However, they now have Roki Sasaki and the man who will take the mound for their first regular-season game of 2025 at Dodger Stadium, Blake Snell. We saw Snell dominate for the San Francisco Giants midway through the 2024 season. Snell displayed the form of an elite pitcher and specifically showed he could thrive in the cutthroat National League West. He has pitched for the Padres and the Giants. Now the Dodgers have him. He should be very tough for opposing hitters to deal with. Snell's duel with Detroit ace and 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is as good as it gets in a March 27 pitching matchup.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tarik Skubal is a beast. He was the top starting pitcher in the American League last year, and he should be a top-three, top-five-level pitcher in the majors this season. Location, pitch mix, wipeout stuff, stamina, ability to change speeds, competitive mentality — you name it, Skubal has it. He pitches better with runners on base. He rises to meet difficult and important situations. He very nearly carried the Tigers to the American League Championship Series even though Detroit had a relatively average offense. Putting Skubal on the mound means Detroit is a good bet to win, and a very good bet to cover a plus-1.5 spread, even against a team as good as the Dodgers.

Let's keep in mind that Mookie Betts has been battling a stomach ailment. Betts himself said that he has lost 25 pounds — down to 150 from 175 — over the course of this illness. Betts is going to lose a lot of power as a result of the weight loss. That takes away a source of home runs from the Dodger lineup. That's probably worth at least one run if not two. Given that Skubal versus Blake Snell figures to be quality pitching confrontation, the Dodgers losing one run figures to matter relative to the spread.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Blake Snell can match Skubal and basically turn the pitching matchup into a wash. Then we focus on the batting orders for the two teams, and the Dodgers have the huge advantage with Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy, and all that hitting depth coming into play. The Tigers can pitch but the Dodgers can pitch and hit. That is the fundamental, obvious difference between the teams.

Final Tigers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Lean to Detroit, but frankly stay away and wait for a live play on Opening Day. We don't know how deep the pitchers will pitch in this game.

Final Tigers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5