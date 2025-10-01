Week 5 brings the beginning of the dreaded bye week stretch, with fantasy managers already having to navigate roster holes left by the Falcons, Bears, Packers, and Steelers. This week demands deeper thinking beyond the obvious RB1 studs, as savvy managers will need to identify the lesser-known options that can provide surprising production or avoid potential landmines that could sink their lineups.

The running back landscape has been reshaped by recent injuries and shifting backfield dynamics, creating both opportunities and pitfalls. With key players like Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, and Jaylen Warren on bye, plus season-ending injuries to James Conner and Najee Harris, the waiver wire has become more crucial than ever for finding viable starting options.

Start ‘Em Running Backs in Fantasy Football Week 5

Woody Marks, HOU (at BAL)

The Texans backfield has officially shifted, with Marks surpassing Nick Chubb in both usage and effectiveness. In Week 4, Marks commanded 21 touches compared to Chubb's 15, accumulating 119 total yards and two touchdowns for 25.9 fantasy points. His 4.1 yards per carry significantly outpaced Chubb's 3.6, while Marks also dominated the passing game with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

The matchup against Baltimore couldn't be more favorable, as the Ravens defense has allowed the most fantasy points per game to running backs while missing key defenders Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and Roquan Smith (hamstring). With Joe Mixon still sidelined, Marks appears to have seized the RB1 role permanently and should be prioritized in all formats.

Trey Benson, ARI (vs. TEN)

With James Conner out for the remainder of the season, Benson has inherited a golden opportunity against the league's most generous run defense. The Titans have surrendered the most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, making Benson an excellent play despite his limited sample size.

In Week 4, Benson handled eight of the Cardinals' 11 carries against Seattle and figures to see an expanded workload moving forward. Arizona enters as 9.5-point home favorites against a Tennessee team that was shut out in Week 4 and ranks dead last in scoring at 12.8 points per game. The game script heavily favors sustained ground attack from the Cardinals.

Cam Skattebo, NYG (at NO)

Skattebo has emerged as a legitimate fantasy asset with Tyrone Tracy dealing with a shoulder injury. Over his last two games, the rookie has accumulated 38 fantasy points and demonstrated remarkable efficiency in his expanded role. His dual-threat ability makes him particularly valuable, as he recorded 10 carries for 54 yards and a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut while also contributing in the passing game.

The Saints defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, suggesting they struggle with mobile offensive players. With rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart making his second NFL start, the Giants will likely lean heavily on Skattebo to control the game's tempo.

Sit ‘Em Running Backs in Fantasy Football Week 5

Jordan Mason, MIN (vs. CLE)

Despite his impressive Week 3 breakout against Cincinnati, Mason faces a brutal reality check against Cleveland's elite run defense. The Browns have allowed the fewest rushing yards to running backs this season and are the only team yet to surrender a run of 10-plus yards to the position. They've successfully contained elite backs like Derrick Henry (23 yards) and Josh Jacobs (30 yards) in previous weeks.

Mason's Week 4 performance already showed concerning signs, managing only 57 yards on 16 carries with a longest run of just nine yards against Pittsburgh. The Browns defense ranks even more formidable, having allowed a league-low -0.7 yards before contact to running backs. Mason also faces competition from backup Zavier Scott, who scored a touchdown in Week 4.

Tony Pollard, TEN (at ARI)

The Titans' offensive struggles make Pollard virtually unplayable in most fantasy formats this week. Tennessee was shut out in Week 4 and enters this contest as 9.5-point underdogs, creating a game script nightmare for ground-based production. The Cardinals defense has shown significant improvement under coordinator Nick Rallis and should dominate against a Titans offensive line that ranks 27th in pass block win rate.

Pollard's upside is further capped by Tennessee's league-worst 12.8 points per game scoring average. Even if he maintains his usual touch count, the lack of touchdown opportunities and potential negative game script make him a risky play with a concerning floor.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at BUF)

Stevenson faces a daunting road matchup against a Bills defense that has shown marked improvement in run defense this season. New England has struggled with offensive line injuries, and Buffalo's home field advantage makes this an even more challenging environment for the Patriots' ground game.

The concern extends beyond just the matchup, as the Patriots' offense has been inconsistent in creating scoring opportunities. With rookie Drake Maye potentially making his second start, the offensive rhythm could be disrupted, limiting Stevenson's touchdown potential. The Bills are also likely to build an early lead, forcing New England into pass-heavy situations that don't favor Stevenson's skill set.

Sleeper Running Backs in Fantasy Football Week 5

Kendre Miller, NO (vs. NYG)

Miller has been working his way back from injury and represents an intriguing stash option with immediate upside potential. The Saints' backfield has been relatively thin, and Miller's explosive play style could earn him a meaningful role sooner than expected.

New Orleans faces a Giants defense that has struggled against pass-catching backs, and Miller's versatility makes him a perfect fit for the Saints' creative offensive schemes. If he continues trending toward full health, Miller could emerge as a legitimate flex option by season's end, making him an excellent speculative addition for managers with roster flexibility.

Blake Corum, LAR (vs. SF – TNF)

Corum has quietly emerged as one of the most intriguing handcuffs with standalone value. His snap share has increased from 16.7% in Week 1 to 27.7% over his last three games, while his weekly carries have steadily climbed (one/five/eight/nine). Pro Football Focus ranks him eighth among all running backs in offensive grade (74.3) and 11th in rushing grade (74.7).

The former Michigan standout has demonstrated big-play ability, tying for 12th in rushes exceeding 10 yards with five attempts. Kyren Williams has had fumbling issues in the past, and any additional ball security problems could accelerate Corum's path to more touches. Against a 49ers defense dealing with their own injury concerns, Corum represents excellent upside for managers seeking a lottery ticket play.

Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs. TB)

With Kenneth Walker III dealing with consistency issues, Charbonnet has shown flashes of the potential that made him a valuable handcuff option. The Buccaneers defense has allowed big plays to opposing backfields, particularly in the passing game, which aligns perfectly with Charbonnet's skill set.

Seattle's offensive coordinator has shown willingness to rotate running backs based on game situations, and Charbonnet's superior pass-catching ability could earn him additional snaps in what projects as a competitive game. The Seahawks are also likely to utilize both backs in different packages, providing Charbonnet with legitimate touchdown equity.

The key to Week 5 success lies in identifying these types of opportunities while avoiding the obvious trap games that could derail championship aspirations. Smart managers will prioritize the emerging talents while staying patient with the obvious disappointments that come with challenging matchups.