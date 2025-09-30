With both teams heading into NFL Week 4 at 0-3, it was crucial for both the New York Giants and Houston Texans to secure a win during this first quarter of the season. Both squads seemed destined for mediocrity through Week 3, but everything has changed and both teams are seeing a massive glimmer of hope for the rest of the year. Which team really saved their season following their first win of the new campaign: Giants or Texans?

The New York Giants have had several developments already during this season. Rookie Jaxson Dart started his first game as an NFL quarterback, leading his team to a victory. Running back Cam Skattebo has also emerged as the most explosive player within this offense, slowly adopting a workhorse role behind his offensive line. They'll need every bit of production out of him after losing star wideout Malik Nabers to season-ending injury.

The Houston Texans, on the other hand, haven't looked a fraction of the offensive powerhouse they were just two season ago. Quaterback CJ Stroud has seen a significant drop in his passing totals and they started the new season with one of the most depleted running back rooms in all the NFL. However, rookie running back Woody Marks emerged with 17 carries for 69 yards and a receiving touchdown to go along with his score on the ground, solidifying himself as the lead back in Houston.

Why the New York Giants saved their season

Jaxson Dart entered his first start against a highly-touted Los Angeles Chargers defense and immediately looked comfortable within the Giants' scheme. He has massive upside as a runner, indicated by his 10 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He was also able to step through the pocket and complete a number of awkward throws, showing his fearlessness to get the ball to his receivers. Most of all, the rest of the team was able to rally around their rookie play-caller as Dart immediately took on the leadership role.

While the injury to Malik Nabers may serious set this offense back, the emergence of both Dart and Skattebo in the backfield should open opportunities down the field for their receivers. Skattebo has also excelled in catching the ball out of the backfield and behind the line of scrimmage, so we've seen how a “safe” game plan for Dart against a defense like the Chargers proved to be successfull.

Finally, the Giants still boast one of the more talented defensive fronts in football, who clearly made things difficult for Chargers' Justin Herbert. Their constant pressure will give the offense a chance to do their thing and in my opinion, this change at quarterback came just too late.

Why the Houston Texans saved their season?

Article Continues Below

For the last two years, the Houston Texans have been known for their air-it-out offense led by CJ Stroud and his uncanny ability to chuck the ball downfield to receivers like Nico Collins. However, their success through the air was always predicated by a solid running game, highlighted by names like Joe Mixon Dameon Pierce. However, their running back room as been much thinner this season with Mixon out and Nick Chubb manning the starting role.

Everything changed for the Texans in Week 4 with the emergence of Woody Marks. Along with his rushing production, he caught the ball four times for 50 yards and a touchdown through the air, accounting for most of the Texans' explosive plays throughout the game. Seemingly winning the starting role over Nick Chubb, the Texans are already excited for all the ways they're able to use Woody Marks moving forward.

The expectations set for the Texans may be been a bit too high considering the success of Stroud's rookie campaign, but this team is capable of writing the ship if they can manage to remain healthy and find their rhythm on offense.

Final Verdict: New York Giants

In terms of both teams, the New York Giants seem to be in a better position in terms of the rest of the season. The growing pains around Jaxson Dart will be apparent as defenses begin to scheme for him, but it seems as though his transition to starter has given Head Coach Brian Daboll and this team new life. They looked much faster with a rushing quarterback like Dart and given all the issues this offensive line has had throughout this season, his ability to scramble will be paramount to their success.

Furthermore, they knocked off one of the better teams in the NFL at the moment, notching a win that could provide an identity for this team moving forward.