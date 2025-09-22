When James Conner went down with a leg injury during the Arizona Cardinals' brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers, fans around the world wondered when the veteran running back would take the field again.

Unfortunately, it sure sounds like that won't be any time soon, as, during his Monday media session with reporters, head coach Jonathan Gannon let it be known that Conner would be undergoing foot surgery and would miss the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

“James Conner will have surgery on his foot and he's out for the season,” Gannon said via Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

After a slow start to the game, rushing the ball nine times for just 22 yards, Conner took an otherwise normal handoff from Kyler Murray early in the third quarter, but an awkward tackle by Jordan Elliott and Marques Sigle tied him up in an ugly way, leading to the Pitt product in visible pain before being carted off the field as both teams gathered around him. While some initially believed the injury was to his ankle, Gannon has since revealed that it was instead his foot and will now begin the extended process of recovering from the injury, which seemingly won't be complete until early 2026 at the earliest.

With Conner out, the Cardinals will now have to rely on Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, and Bam Knight to provide Murray with support on the ground, with the potential to add another body to that rotation very much in play as Arizona looks to get back on track against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.