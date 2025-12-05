If you need a defense this week, you didn’t burn any good fantasy football options on Thursday night. And if you want a full list, check here. But here are last-minute fantasy football streaming options for defense and special teams in NFL Week 14.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on this list will come from one of the worst teams in the NFL. Do you dare? Would it be better to go middle of the pack?

Part of the answer depends on the scoring system. If your league penalizes heavily, maybe play it safe.

Tennessee Titans at Browns

This is the call from ESPN. The Titans are 1-11, and their offense is awful. You have to keep that in mind when picking defense. That’s because a bad offense often puts even a good defense in tough-to-escape spots.

However, Matt Bowen of ESPN says the Titans, who have a standout player in Jeffery Simmons, are a good bet.

“I like the Titans — and defensive coordinator Denard Wilson — versus the Browns' offense,” Bowen wrote. “The ability to generate pressure on rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders matters here. Wilson will dial it up. And Tennessee has three or more sacks in five of [its] past six games. The idea is to speed up Sanders' internal clock, which creates defensive playmaking opportunities. The Titans are a strong streaming option in Week 14.”

But remember that the jury is still out on Shedeur Sanders. There’s not enough evidence to say what kind of game the Browns’ rookie quarterback will have against a team like the Titans. He has provided some hope for the Browns, according to fantasypros.com.

“[Cleveland] hasn’t been a particularly high-powered offense,” Jacob Herlin wrote. “Last week, they managed just eight points against a depleted 49ers defense. It was actually the first time the 49ers recorded 3 sacks since Week 2. The Titans’ defense has been boom-bust. They’ve had 3 big fantasy days involving multiple turnovers, but have otherwise failed to finish as a fantasy starter. That kind of turnover-boom outcome is possible here and what you’re hoping for if you roll with the weaker side of what should be a low-scoring slog.”

So again, it’s risk or chance. If you’re an underdog, roll with the Titans. If you’re favored, look elsewhere.

Seattle Seahawks at Falcons

This one is about riding the wave of momentum. And the Seahawks have plenty of that, according to NBC Sports.

“The Seahawks have been the best defense in fantasy of late,” Eric Samulski wrote. “[They rank] first in the NFL in pressure rate, first in opponents’ scoring rate, first in EPA per play allowed, second in conversion rate allowed, and 10th in turnover rate while averaging 12.3 fantasy points per game.

“They get a good matchup against a Falcons team that just lost outright to the Jets. There is a chance that Drake London returns this weekend, but I’m not sure why Atlanta would bring him back in a lost season like this. On the flip side, it seems like Julian Love is going to be back this week for the Seahawks, which would be a nice boost.”

Plus, the Seahawks have that nasty defense attitude. Linebacker Derick Hall said the team doesn’t want to give up anything, according to The Athletic.

“That’s just what we want as a defense,” Hall said. “We want to hold you. We know the offense will put up points. It’s just being able to go out there, get stops, be consistent, and just not making the game close, just playing dominant every single chance we get.”

And when it gets really tough, third and short and so forth, the Seahawks are even tougher.

“That’s what we eat, think, and breathe, man, living in the Death Zone,” Hall said, referring to one of the unofficial names for Seattle’s defense. “That’s the first thing that’s on our board every day, walking into the defensive meeting: Living in the Death Zone. Having those short-yardage (situations), fourth-and-1, third-and-1, sudden changes with the offense, we have to go out there and be dominant, man. That’s what we live in.”

Washington Commanders at Vikings

Depending on what size league you play in, the Commanders may be the best available for a streamer. The reason is because of the matchup, according to profootballnetwork.com. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been awful this year, and the Commanders have shown defensive improvement under new play-caller Dan Quinn.

“The Washington Commanders are not a defense I would have predicted I’d be recommending in fantasy anytime soon, but streaming is all about matchups,” Jaon Katz wrote. “This week, Washington faces the Minnesota Vikings, whose offense has turned the ball over 13 times over the last four weeks.

“J.J. McCarthy is expected to return from a concussion, which will do little to ease the minds of Vikings fans, regardless of how awful Max Brosmer was against Seattle on Sunday. The Commanders’ defense showed signs of improvement in their overtime loss to the Broncos on Sunday night and will be confident of disrupting the Vikings on the road.”