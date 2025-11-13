The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) face the Carolina Panthers (5-5) at home in Week 11, and one player whose availability matters greatly to both fans and fantasy managers is wide receiver Drake London. After missing Wednesday’s practice entirely due to illness, London returned as a limited participant on Thursday. However, the team’s updated injury report listed him with both illness and a back issue (h/t Josh Kendall of The Athletic).

The 24-year-old remains Atlanta’s most productive offensive weapon entering Week 11. So far this season, he leads the team with 53 receptions, 691 receiving yards, and six touchdowns, drawing 85 targets and averaging 86.4 yards per game. His status is especially important as the Falcons try to end their four-game losing streak, following their most recent 31–25 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Atlanta also seeks redemption after a 30-point shutout loss to Carolina in Week 3.

On Wednesday, London was one of 11 Falcons players who did not practice, but he was also among only four to resume at least limited activity on Thursday. A handful of important roster pieces did not practice, including right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), inside linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle), all of whom were DNPs for the second straight day.

Other notable updates included limited returns for Zach Harrison (knee) and Brandon Dorlus (oblique), who are tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks each. Depth players such as Jamal Agnew (foot), Malik Verdon (shoulder), Dee Alford (concussion), and Mike Hughes (neck) also participated in limited sessions.

Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will take place at 1 p.m. ET.