The Miami Dolphins are starting over at the quarterback position this offseason. Miami toyed with the idea of trading QB Tua Tagovailoa, but they could not find any buyers. That left them with one last resort that will cost them a lot of money.

The Dolphins announced on Monday that they are releasing Tagovailoa, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Miami still owes Tua $54 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season, minus whatever he earns in an eventual veteran minimum deal elsewhere.

The Dolphins will carry a total dead cap hit of $99.2 million over the next two seasons by cutting Tagovailoa. He will count $67.4 million against Miami's salary cap in 2026 and $31.8 million in 2027.

Miami was rumored to be considering this $99.2 million dead cap hit back in February as the team considered a clean break from their former franchise quarterback.

Tagovailoa was a four-time team captain in Miami and made the Pro Bowl back in 2023. He holds the highest completion percentage (68%) and passer rating (96.4) in franchise history.

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan released a statement on Monday morning about the transaction just as news broke.

“I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year,” Sullivan wrote. “As I shared with Tua, I have great respect for the person and player he is. On behalf of the Miami Dolphins, I expressed our gratitude for his many contributions, both on the field and in the community, during his six seasons in Miami.”

Miami has been connected to Malik Willis as a free agent quarterback. However, it remains to be seen if the Dolphins can afford him after cutting Tagovailoa.

Meanwhile, Tua will now be free to sign with another team in free agency. He could be attractive to rebuilding teams on a veteran minimum contract.

Now NFL free agency should be much more exciting for both the Dolphins and Tagovailoa.