The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are squaring off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish their NFC South series. Bryce Young and Carolina blew out their rivals 30-0 back in Week 3 for their first win of the season. After an overtime loss overseas, Atlanta could use the big win to get back into the playoff race. We have the bold predictions ready for the Panthers and the Falcons before Sunday's matchup.

The Falcons have been struggling offensively ever since beating the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Bijan Robinson has not scored a touchdown since Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, and the team is 3-6 heading into this game. The Panthers just put together their worst performance of the season, losing 17-7 to the Saints, falling to 5-5.

Before the Falcons and Panthers square off on Sunday afternoon, we have the bold predictions for the matchup.

Bijan Robinson finally finds the end zone

The Falcons have one of the best players in football as their starting running back, according to head coach Raheem Morris himself. Robinson has not cracked 100 total yards or found paydirt since that primetime matchup against the 49ers. In Berlin, it was two rushing touchdowns from Tyler Allgeier that zapped the touchdowns from Robinson. This week, that won't happen.

The Falcons need to get Robinson more involved to get back to their winning ways. They beat the Bills thanks to his massive touchdown run and six catches in the passing game. Teams have mostly taken away his big-play ability in recent weeks, but that needs to return in this matchup. Putting the game in Michael Penix Jr's hands is not working like they want it to. Robinson is the solution to that problem.

Bryce Young throws two more interceptions

Just when it looked like Bryce Young was coming into his own, he fell on his face once again on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Young threw one of the worst interceptions of the season, sealing Carolina's fate in the 17-7 loss. He went 17-25 for 124, which comes out to a pathetic 5 yards per attempt. The former first-overall pick will throw two interceptions on Sunday.

The Falcons' defense started the season hot, but has slipped in recent weeks. It is more than understandable to get gashed by Jonathan Taylor, as most teams have this year. But they have a huge bounce-back opportunity in this game to save their season. AJ Terrell needs to lead a big day for the secondary, which will end in two interceptions.

The Falcons win convincingly

The Falcons will blow out the Panthers, getting the revenge for the 30-0 loss they suffered early in the season. The Panthers are 2-3 on the road this season, with their wins coming against the Jets and Packers. Meanwhile, the Falcons are 2-2 in the dome, with dismal losses to the Buccaneers and Dolphins.

Talent needs to win out in this game for Raheem Morris to comfortably keep his job as the Falcons' head coach. With all of the first-round picks at offensive skill positions, Atlanta should be better on that side of the ball than they are. Plus, they traded their 2026 first-round selection to the Los Angeles Rams for James Pearce Jr at the 2025 draft.

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites and -186 on the moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But that does not mean that the Panthers will lie down easily. They were two-touchdown underdogs when they went into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers outright.

With all of that said, the Falcons will win by at least a touchdown on Sunday. Bijan Robinson and Drake London will take over, sending Atlanta into the thick of the NFC South race.