The MMA world was spinning with rumors that a champion-versus-champion superfight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria fell apart at the last minute. Fans were demanding answers after a highly anticipated matchup was reportedly scrapped from the historic UFC White House event. However, UFC CEO Dana White has officially stepped in to crush those rumors. White cleared the air and explained that the highly discussed matchup was never actually on the table.

Dana White confirms it wasn’t Islam vs Ilia that fell through. “It was never Islam vs Topuria. I told you there were some weird circumstances. The reason that fight fell out and wasn’t up on stage was because of Power Slap. Topuria wasn’t supposed to be originally on the card… pic.twitter.com/zIs83jXRVa — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 9, 2026

Speaking to the media during the post-fight press conference at Zuffa Boxing Sunday, White revealed the bizarre reality behind the scenes and shut down the fantasy matchmakers. “It was never Islam vs Topuria,” White explained to the media. He stated that the real reason the mystery fight fell out was actually tied to scheduling conflicts with Power Slap. This revelation completely changes the narrative that the champions were dodging each other. To make things even more chaotic, the UFC boss confirmed that Topuria was not even part of the original blueprint for this historic showcase.

While Makhachev is officially out of the conversation, the behind-the-scenes drama did not stop there. The event, officially dubbed Freedom 250, took another massive swerve involving former BMF champion Justin Gaethje. The “Highlight” experienced a chaotic rollercoaster of a week that perfectly sums up the incredibly unpredictable nature of the modern fight business. Fans know that whenever Gaethje is involved, absolute mayhem is sure to follow inside and outside the cage.

Gaethje revealed that he received a call on Thursday explicitly telling him he would not be competing at the UFC White House event. He likely accepted that his chance to fight on the presidential lawn was gone and shifted his focus elsewhere. Fast forward to Saturday morning, and his phone rang again with news from the UFC brass. Gaethje was suddenly informed that he is now headlining the historic card against Topuria. Going from completely off the card to fighting in the marquee attraction in under forty-eight hours is unprecedented.

🚨| Justin Gaethje has revealed he was told on Thursday that he would not be fighting on the #UFCWhiteHouse event. ❌ Saturday morning, he was then told he would be fighting Ilia Topuria in the main event at The White House. 🤔 Dana White revealed Friday night that one of the… pic.twitter.com/2NHLvMRVWv — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) March 8, 2026

Article Continues Below

UFC Freedom Fights 250 (UFC White House) FightCard

UFC FREEDOM 250 CARD IS HERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OLZy3EOplL — DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 8, 2026

Justin Gaethje steps in to fight Ilia Topuria in the massive main event. Ilia Topuria makes a surprise appearance despite not being in the original plans.

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje – Main Event (lightweight championship)

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane – Co-main Event (interim heavyweight championship)

Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

This sudden main event shift guarantees pure violence for the fans in attendance. Gaethje stepping into the cage against a precise striker like Topuria creates a stylistic masterpiece that no one saw coming just days ago. The road to Freedom 250 has been absolute madness, but the final result is a massive win for MMA fans worldwide.