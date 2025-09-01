Sometimes it’s hard to pick the right quarterback for your fantasy football team. But usually, you can get one of the expected top defenses and feel OK about it. Still, how will those defenses get out of the gate? It’s time for ClutchPoints to reveal their defense/special teams rankings for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Most experts think the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens will be at the head of the class when it comes to fantasy defensive units this season. But how do matchup affect their rankings?

And is there a weaker defensive unit that has such a good matchup in Week 1 that they make our top-15 list? Let’s turn it loose.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

It’s a no-brainer in the top spot for Week 1. The Denver Broncos are nasty and mean, and they have a juicy matchup against the Titans. At home, no less. It’s just a good move to use Sean Payton’s Broncos, according to profootballnetwork.com.

“The Denver Broncos are a premier fantasy football defense option for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, making them a smart start for managers looking for an edge,” Jason Katz wrote. “Coming off a year where they ranked as the top fantasy D/ST, Denver boasts a formidable unit that returns nearly all of its key starters, including Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and pass-rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.”

Plus, the Titans’ offense will be a work in progress. They will start a rookie at quarterback in Cam Ward. And their receiver group won’t strike fear into any defensive unit. Also, there are questions about how strong the ground attack will be and whether the offensive line will hold up.

Also, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a good choice for Week 1. First, they have TJ Watt. Second, they’re facing a shaky offense with a quarterback, Justin Fields, who didn’t look good in the preseason. The Steelers could feast in this one, according to NBC Sports.

“They open up the season against a Jets offense that will be starting Justin Fields at quarterback and doesn’t have many proven options in the passing game other than Garrett Wilson,” Eric Samulski wrote. “We like Fields for fantasy because of his rushing upside, but this is an offense that is going to want to run and then run and then run some more. I just don’t see them as an explosive offense, and Fields has historically made some bad decisions when he’s forced to throw the ball often.”

Other Standouts

It’s all about matchups for defensive units, and the Arizona Cardinals have their sights set on a big day. They’ll be going up against the lowly Saints, who will start the unimpressive Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

“The main reason they are ranked this high is that they play a Saints offense that will start Spencer Rattler and his 57% completion rate under center,” Samulski wrote. “This Saints offense may be one of the worst in football, so I’m OK targeting that matchup with this Cardinals defense.”

And keep that in mind. The Saints figure to have the offense that keeps on giving in 2025.

As for another choice, some people may not be comfortable with the San Francisco 49ers rolling into Seattle and causing problems. However, sometimes Sam Darnold gets downright generous. Also, the 49ers have some new blood on the defensive side of the ball.

Also, the 49ers have their defensive coach guru back. And Robert Saleh should be able to transform the team back to a more feared unit. Suffice to say, they will come hard and often at Darnold.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

It’s hard to trust the Washington Commanders’ defense. There are a lot of question marks. They might give up a big play to Malik Nabers, but overall, maybe they can give aging quarterback Russell Wilson some problems. When it comes to sleepers, the Commanders are a gamble. But perhaps it would pay off.

The bad news for the Commanders is that Wilson doesn’t turn the ball over. His interception rate has been at or below 2.3% since his rookie year. Over the last four years, it has been 1.8% or lower three times.

Another fantasy team on the fringe is Chicago. The Bears might be able to give Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy problems in his first NFL start. Of course, it could work in McCarthy’s favor, too, according to shawlocal.com.

“It’s a little bit different,” Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds told reporters virtually Monday. “The first game, the first couple games, going against new quarterbacks, you’re going to come across new things, so you have to trust your technique, trust your fundamentals, and trust what you as a defense, scheme-wise.”

Fantasy Football Week 1 Defense Rankings

1. Denver Broncos (DEN) vs. TEN

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT) at NJY

3. Arizona Cardinals (ARI) at NO

4. San Francisco 49ers (SF) at SEA

5. Minnesota Vikings (MIN) at CHI

6. New York Jets (NYJ) at PIT

7. Los Angeles Rams (LAR) vs. HOU

8. Washington Commanders (WAS) vs. NYG

9. Chicago Bears (CHI) vs. MIN

10. Philadelphia Eagles (PHI) vs. DAL

11. Houston Texans (HOU) at LAR

12. Cincinnati Bengals (CIN) at CLE

13. Seattle Seahawks (SEA) vs. SF

14. Kansas City Chiefs (KC) at LAC

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB) at ATL