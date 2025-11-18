If you need to get a fantasy football head start for Week 12, check this out. Or maybe you need a little tight end help. But here are the defense and special teams rankings for Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season.

It’s a top-heavy week for defensive units. Some big boys stand to deliver high point totals because of good matchups.

And there is none better than the team at the top of the list. The Seattle Seahawks have the team that every defense likes to pick on during the 2025 NFL season.

Fantasy Football top picks

The Seahawks are the latest team to get a crack at the pitiful offense of the Titans. Jason Katz of profootballnetwork.com said it best about Mike Macdonald’s beastly unit.

“We are willing to start quite literally any defense against the Titans,” Katz wrote.

And now you can use the Seahawks. This is prime territory for a defensive explosion. The Seahawks limited Matthew Stafford to a season-low 4.6 yards per game last week. And it was a four-quarter effort against one of the top offenses in the NFL, according to NFL.com.

“What a wasted effort by Mike Macdonald’s defense,” Kevin Patra wrote. “Seattle stuffed the Rams offense repeatedly after two early touchdowns — one coming off an interception. Seattle allowed a single drive over five plays on the afternoon on 11 possessions. After the first quarter, the Seahawks allowed just 115 total yards and five first downs on eight Rams drives. Macdonald’s D pestered Matthew Stafford, repeatedly forcing awkward passes and off-target balls.”

Poor Titans.

Don't sleep on the Cleveland Browns

Another Week 12 defensive king hails from Cleveland. The Browns have been solid against good offenses, and now they get the Raiders, who couldn’t block the Cowboys’ pass rush. How in the world will they be able to contend with Myles Garrett?

He leads the NFL with 15 sacks. Yes, that’s 15 sacks through 10 games. Just wow. And everybody knows he’s coming. And still, he sacks.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently tabbed Garrett as a threat to the all-time sacks record.

“Why doubt him?” Graziano wrote. “Garrett obviously doesn't need to be in the best possible environment to pile up sacks. His team obviously doesn't need to be playing from ahead. He obviously can beat double-teams. The Browns get the Raiders, 49ers, Titans, and Bears in their next four games. All of those teams have sackable quarterbacks.

Garrett doesn't seem to have much else to play for. He's signed long-term and knows he's in the middle of what seems like an eternal rebuild. Get your sacks, Myles. Make your history. Make them remember that you were maybe the best player in the league at a time when your team couldn't get you anywhere near the playoffs.”

Yeah, Geno Smith better come with his chinstrap buckled. And if Garrett makes life miserable for Smith, the big plays are going to flow from the Browns’ defense.

Other standouts

You have to like the Ravens against the Jets. With Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, there’s still a threat of scrambling. But Taylor doesn’t have the running ability of Justin Fields.

And consider this. The Ravens have finished No. 4, No. 12, and No. 4 over the last three weeks. Those outstanding performances came against the Dolphins and Browns, but they show the team is moving in the right direction.

Also, the Lions deserve a close look. They are coming off a relatively good statistical game against the Eagles. And now they get a chance to take a shot at the Giants. If Jaxson Dart returns, the Lions will be much less enticing, but if it’s Jameis Winston again, this could be a good defense to stream.

Fantasy football sleepers

It may be difficult, but hold your nose and consider the Falcons. They could rack up some sacks and maybe make a thunderous play or two against the Saints’ not-so-scary offense.

Also, the Patriots deserve a look. With Ja’Marr Chase suspended for a game, the Bengals’ offense won’t have its best playmaker. The Patriots could lock down Tee Higgins, and it’s hard to imagine the Bengals will be able to move the ball consistently.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Defense Rankings

1. Seattle Seahawks (SEA) at TEN

2. Cleveland Browns (CLE) at LV

3. Baltimore Ravens (BAL) vs. NYJ

4. Detroit Lions (DET) vs. NYG

5. Atlanta Falcons (ATL) at NO

6. New England Patriots (NE) at CIN

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT) at CHI

8. Los Angeles Rams (LAR) vs. TB

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (JAC) at ARI

10. Kansas City Chiefs (KC) vs. IND

11. Green Bay Packers (GB) vs. MIN

12. Buffalo Bills (BUF) at HOU

13. Chicago Bears (CHI) vs. PIT

14. San Francisco 49ers (SF) vs. CAR

15. Las Vegas Raiders (LV) vs. CLE