Any talk of beef between Shedeur Sanders and Kevin Stefanski is not getting much traction inside the Browns facility. Asked about social media claims that his head coach has it out for him, Sanders brushed it aside, saying people outside the building can say what they want and stressing that Stefanski has coached him hard since he arrived. He described the relationship as a normal coach-quarterback dynamic and said he is simply grateful for the opportunity in Cleveland.

That opportunity just grew. ESPN reported that the Browns were impressed enough with Sanders’ first NFL start in Las Vegas that turning back now was never really on the table. The rookie threw for 209 yards with a touchdown and a pick in the 24-10 win over the Raiders, flashing the downfield aggression and off-script playmaking that attracted Cleveland in the draft.

Per that report, the Browns are open to giving Sanders an extended look over the rest of the season, with his performance week to week determining how long the audition lasts. It continues Sunday at home against the 49ers.

Article Continues Below

Inside the building, the staff likes his approach as much as his arm. Stefanski said Sanders has stacked another solid week of practice with starter reps, communicating well and handling added responsibility in the huddle. Cold November weather at Cleveland Browns Stadium is not a concern either, with the coach pointing to the bad-weather reps Sanders logged at Colorado.

Sanders, meanwhile, keeps saying he is not getting comfortable, talking this week about how fast chances can disappear in the NFL and how he wants to show a better version of himself every time he takes the field.

Even Thanksgiving found its way into the story. Brother Shilo Sanders went viral with a playful prayer asking that Shedeur play well enough to get him on the Browns too, preferably in No. 21, a number that currently belongs to Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward. Shilo remains a free agent, but if Shedeur turns this late-season audition into a long-term job, the Sanders-to-Cleveland jokes probably are not going away anytime soon.