In a position often defined by volatility, Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season offers fantasy football managers some stability. With only two teams on bye (Colts and Saints), most of the league’s top kickers are back in play. It’s also a week that brings back familiar faces across the board in other positions from their bye-week breaks. It restories order to the offensive rhythm that directly benefits their team kickers.

Key insights

Meanwhile, dependable legs like Brandon Aubrey, Chase McLaughlin, and Tyler Loop headline this week’s fantasy football kicking options. All are set for favorable matchups that could produce double-digit outings. As the fantasy playoffs draw near, every point matters. That includes those reliable three-pointers that separate contenders from pretenders.

Let’s break down Week 11's top kicker plays and a few under-the-radar sleepers who could swing your matchup.

Week 11 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ LV)

It wasn’t a banner performance for Brandon Aubrey in Week 10. He went 2-for-2 on extra points and 1-of-2 on field goals during Dallas’ 27–17 loss to Arizona. Despite that, Aubrey remains one of the more trustworthy legs in fantasy football. The Cowboys’ offense has been inconsistent lately. However, their ability to move the ball into field-goal range should give Aubrey plenty of opportunities to bounce back.

The matchup against Las Vegas is a strong one. The Raiders’ defense has allowed opponents to reach scoring territory frequently. Indoor conditions in Allegiant Stadium also eliminate weather-related concerns. Aubrey is an elite Week 11 kicking option, with a high floor and clear rebound potential.

Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ BUF)

Chase McLaughlin has cooled off after a hot start to the season. Still, the volume is there. In Week 11, the matchup is better than it looks on paper. The Bills’ defense has struggled in red-zone efficiency, allowing opposing teams to stall drives just outside the 20-yard line. That’s prime real estate for kickers like McLaughlin. He has the accuracy to capitalize when drives falter.

Tampa Bay’s offense should find itself in several scoring positions against Buffalo’s aggressive but inconsistent secondary. McLaughlin’s leg strength gives him a shot at long-range kicks that can quickly boost his total. Yes, he’s not a top-three option. That said, he’s a reliable mid-tier starter with top-five upside in what could become a high-scoring contest.

Tyler Loop, BAL (@ CLE)

Few kickers have been as quietly effective as Tyler Loop this season. In Baltimore’s 27–19 victory over Minnesota, Loop hit four of five field goals and his lone extra-point attempt. The Ravens’ offense continues to move the ball well between the 20s. However, red-zone inefficiency has given Loop plenty of opportunities to deliver.

This week, he faces a Cleveland defense that ranks among the toughest in the league. However, they also force teams to settle for field goals. That plays right into Loop’s strength as a steady, high-volume option. Even if Baltimore struggles to score touchdowns, Loop’s reliability from short and mid-range distances keeps him securely in the top-10 kicker conversation for Week 11.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Andy Borregales, NE (vs. NYJ)

It’s been a middling fantasy football season for Andy Borregales. Still, this week presents a golden opportunity. The Jets are giving up a league-high 11.9 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. That's largely because their defense bends without breaking.

In what’s expected to be a low-scoring, defense-heavy matchup, Borregales could quietly post one of his best performances of the season. He’s a strong streaming option for managers dealing with injuries or bye weeks at the position.

Harrison Butker, NYJ (@ DEN)

After the Chiefs’ bye in Week 10, Harrison Butker finds himself under-rostered in fantasy football leagues.That's despite being attached to one of the league’s most productive offenses. Butker remains a top-20 kicker in efficiency. Hi matchup in Denver could yield solid results.

The Broncos’ defense has improved, but their offense still struggles to sustain drives. That could translate to plenty of field-goal attempts for Butker in high altitude.. Expect a solid bounce-back performance for one of fantasy’s most reliable veterans.

Brandon McManus, GB (@ NYG)

It’s been a rough stretch for Brandon McManus. He has missed four field goals in his last three games. His miss on a 64-yard attempt that would’ve tied Monday night’s game was particularly costly. However, the Packers have shown faith in his leg from long distance.

The Giants’ defense, while improved, still allows plenty of opportunities for kickers. If McManus can shake off his recent slump, he has the leg strength and matchup to rebound. He’s a risky but intriguing streaming play, especially in leagues that reward long-distance makes.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Fantasy football managers catch a break this week, Only the Colts and Saints are idle. That means no Tyler Warren or Juwan Johnson, but most of the league’s top scoring offenses (and kickers) are back in action.

Injury updates to monitor ahead of Sunday include: Tyler Bass (hip/groin), Spencer Shrader (knee), and Jason Sanders (hip). Managers should keep tabs on late-week practice reports, as lingering leg injuries can significantly affect accuracy and distance.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings – 2025

20. Harrison Mevis, LAR (vs. SEA)

19. Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. KC)

18. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. DET)

17. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. DAL)

16. Brandon McManus, GB (@ NYG)

15. Matt Prater, BUF (vs. TB)

14. Jason Myers, SEA (@ LAR)

13. Harrison Butker, KC (@ DEN)

12. Cam Little, JAC (vs. LAC)

11. Evan McPherson, CIN (@ PIT)

10. Andy Borregales, NE (vs. NYJ)

9. Jake Bates, DET (@ PHI)

8. Cairo Santos, CHI (@ MIN)

7. Tyler Loop, BAL (@ CLE)

6. Will Reichard, MIN (vs. CHI)

5. Eddy Pineiro, SF (@ ARI)

4. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ BUF)

3. Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ JAC)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CIN)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ LV)

Bottom line

Kicker scoring often comes down to team context. This week, several strong offenses face bend-but-don’t-break defenses. That creates perfect conditions for fantasy success. Brandon Aubrey and Tyler Loop headline the top tier. Meanwhile, Chase McLaughlin and Harrison Butker right behind them as steady producers in favorable matchups.

Meanwhile, savvy managers can find value in overlooked options like Andy Borregales and Brandon McManus. They could outperform expectations in tightly contested games. In a fantasy week with few byes, success at kicker might come down to trusting the right offense when it matters most.