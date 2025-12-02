Week 14 is judgment week in countless fantasy football leagues. The final week of the regular season arrives with heightened stakes, complicated lineup decisions, and the added wrinkle of four teams on bye. With playoff berths and seeding on the line, managers need clarity at quarterback. Whether you’re fighting for a final postseason spot or holding on for a first-round bye, understanding this week’s QB landscape will give you the edge you need. Let’s dive into the top plays, the sneaky streamers, and the injury factors shaping the final stretch before the fantasy playoffs.

Below are the top quarterbacks for Week 14 and the sleepers who could swing your matchup at the margins.

Week 14 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Dak Prescott, DAL (@ DET)

Dak Prescott continues to play some of the best football of his career. He is carving up defenses with machine-like consistency. In Week 13, he shredded the Chiefs for 320 yards and two touchdowns. That marked his seventh multi-touchdown performance in his last nine outings. The Cowboys are relying heavily on Prescott’s arm, and it shows. He has been one of the most bankable QB1 options across formats this season.

Week 14 sets up beautifully as well. Detroit’s secondary remains one of the league’s most vulnerable units. With Dallas surging at the right time and Prescott enters the week as a top-three option with legitimate overall QB1 upside.

Joe Burrow, CIN (@ BUF)

Joe Burrow picked the perfect time to deliver his most efficient outing of the year. Against Baltimore in Week 13, he completed 24 of 46 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. That marked his best performance since returning from lingering injury issues. Burrow’s ball placement and timing look sharper. Also, the Bengals offense appears to be stabilizing with its franchise QB finally resembling his old self.

The Week 14 matchup against Buffalo offers both challenge and opportunity. The Bills’ defense has been opportunistic but inconsistent. Cincinnati will likely need to throw early and often to keep pace. A fully engaged Burrow paired with an explosive receiving corps spells fantasy gold.

Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. PIT)

Lamar Jackson’s recent struggles continue to puzzle managers. Week 13 didn’t offer much relief. He posted just 246 yards with an interception. He also lost two fumbles in a frustrating loss to Cincinnati. Jackson hasn’t surpassed 250 passing yards in five straight games and has just one or fewer touchdowns in four of those outings.

Still, his rushing upside keeps him inside the top tier. The sheer unpredictability of his ceiling also cannot be ignored. Pittsburgh’s defense is physically imposing, but it also gives up chunk plays to mobile quarterbacks. Jackson’s dual-threat ability always leaves open the possibility of a slate-breaking performance when fantasy football managers need it most. He remains a risky-but-necessary QB1 in Week 14.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. IND)

Trevor Lawrence is suddenly heating up when it matters most. Over the last two games, he’s thrown five touchdown passes and surpassed 200 passing yards in back-to-back weeks. Perhaps most importantly, he significantly cut down his turnovers.

Against the Colts in Week 14, he draws a defense that has given up multiple strong fantasy football outings to capable quarterbacks. With Lawrence riding a confidence wave, he enters the week as a high-ceiling QB2 with sneaky QB1 potential.

Sam Darnold, SEA (@ ATL)

Sam Darnold delivered his worst fantasy football performance of the season in Week 13. He completed just 14 of 26 passes for 128 scoreless yards. Seattle didn’t need him to take chances thanks to a dominant defensive showing, though. Still, the lack of volume cratered his fantasy football output.

That shouldn’t be the case in Week 14, as long as his ankle is okay. The Falcons have spiraled defensively in recent weeks. They have allowed multiple big passing performances. Darnold still owns six multi-touchdown games this season, too.. That makes him one of the most boom-or-bust quarterbacks in fantasy football. If he’s healthy heading into Sunday (early reports suggest he will be), he’s firmly on the streaming radar.

Jacoby Brissett, ARI (vs. LAR)

Jacoby Brissett continues to surprise with steady, underrated production. His Week 13 outing tallied 301 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. That marked his third straight 300-yard game. Arizona’s offense has fully embraced a pass-heavy approach under Brissett. The veteran has responded with tremendous consistency.

Week 14 brings a home matchup with the Rams. That's a defense capable of pressure but also prone to allowing big yardage totals. With volume on his side, Brissett shapes up as a strong streaming option and a mid-range QB2 with high-end potential.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Week 14 features four teams on bye: Patriots, 49ers, Panthers, and Giants. That’s four starting quarterbacks unavailable: Drake Maye, Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, and Jaxson Dart.

Injuries further complicate the picture. Monitor Jayden Daniels (elbow), Justin Herbert (hand), JJ McCarthy (concussion), Aaron Rodgers (wrist/nose), and yes, even Darnold (ankle), though he is trending toward playing.

Each situation could force managers onto waivers late in the week. Stay alert as surprise inactives are the quickest way to derail a playoff push.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings – 2025

30. Dillon Gabriel, CLE (vs. TEN)

29. Justin Fields, NYJ (vs. MIA)

28. Max Brosmer, MIN (vs. WAS)

27. Geno Smith, LV (vs. DEN)

26. Cam Ward, TEN (@ CLE)

25. Marcus Mariota, WAS (@ MIN)

24. Mason Rudolph, PIT (@ BAL)

23. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ NYJ)

22. Kirk Cousins, ATL (vs. LAR)

21. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ KC)

20. Shedeur Sanders, CLE (vs. TEN)

19. Tyrod Taylor, NYJ (vs. MIA)

18. Tyler Shough, NO (@ TB)

17. Jacoby Brissett, ARI (vs. LAR)

16. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. NO)

15. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. PHI)

14. Daniel Jones, IND (@ JAX)

13. Sam Darnold, SEA (@ ATL)

12. Bo Nix, DEN (@ LV)

11. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ GB)

10. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. IND)

9. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ ARI)

8. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ LAC)

7. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. PIT)

6. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. HOU)

5. Jared Goff, DET (vs. DAL)

4. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ BUF)

3. Jordan Love, GB (vs. CHI)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. CIN)

1. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ DET)

Bottom line

Week 14 is where fantasy football seasons are defined by courage, matchup savvy, and sometimes a bit of luck. Prescott remains elite, and Burrow is trending upward. Jackson still offers explosive potential, and sleepers could push managers over the top.

Whatever you do, don’t get complacent. A single lineup tweak at quarterback may be the difference between playing in the postseason and watching from the couch.