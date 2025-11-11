Week 11 of the Fantasy Football season is already here and fantasy managers are once again taking stock of their teams ahead another pivotal week of matchups. Week 10 saw a wild slate of upsets, new developments, and changes to the fantasy football landscape. There's no more important position on the football field than quarterback and is a cornerstone of any success fantasy team, but Week 10 saw a number of changes to the weekly rankings.

Notable fantasy performances from Week 10 included Giants' Jaxson Dart (26.28 fpts) who added two rushing touchdowns and Lions' Jared Goff (28.8 fpts) who threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant win. As starters like Commanders' Jayden Daniels and Cardinals' Kyler Murray continue to miss time, their respective backups Marcus Mariota and Jacoby Brissett seem to be making the most of their roles.

With new teams heading into the bye and changes at the top of the rankings, we'll take a look at the Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings for Quarterback.

Top Fantasy Quarterbacks – Week 11

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen will move into the top spot despite a disappointing loss in Week 10, but Allen still managed 23.34 fantasy points in a strong effort. Ranked No. 2 overall in terms of scoring, he'll see a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 11. While facing a tougher defense, Ravens' Lamar Jackson will see the Cleveland Browns for the second time this season after posting four touchdowns and 26.3 fantasy points in the first Week 2 meeting.

Patriots' Drake Maye will also hang around the top of the rankings facing a New York Jets D/ST allowing an average of 21.5 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Chargers' Justin Herbert will be in a bounce-back spot following a 14-point lull, a similar situation to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and his 10.5 fantasy points in a loss against Buffalo.

Other players within the top seven quarterbacks in Week 11 include Bucanneers' Baker Mayfield continuing his stellar season and Cowboys' Dak Prescott looking for another big passing week against a down Raiders' defense.

Quarterbacks rising quickly

With Arizona Cardinals' starter Kyler Murray dealing with a troubling foot injury, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett has gotten the opportunity to prove his worth at the QB1 position. Over his last three starts, Brissett has notched fantasy totals of 19.76, 24.84, and 19.42 all against formidable defenses like the Packers and Seahawks. Brissett is a solid streaming option so long as Murray remains out with a number of favorable matchups coming on their schedule.

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart of New York is also proving his worth as a fantasy starter with 26.28 points in Week 10. With changes to their head coach with the recent firing of Brian Daboll, it'll be interesting to see how this offense is built around their young quarterback moving forward. While his offensive weapons are limited due to a number of unfortunate injuries, Dart is still a massive threat in the rushing attack with a two-touchdown performance on the ground most recently.

Quarterback Sleepers

While the bye week isn't a massive factor in Week 11, streaming options could be limited for select fantasy rosters. In a pinch, Minnesota Vikings' JJ McCarthy wouldn't be a terrible pick-up with how consistent he's been since returning from injury. He's 1-1 over the last two games, but his solid outing against the Detroit Lions for 18.92 fantasy points was a promising sign coupled with his 22.22 points from Week 1. McCarthy is certainly a gamer and he's not a bad streaming option if your team has been effected by injuries.

Out since Week 2, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is expected to return Week 13 from his complex toe injury. Currently rostered in 62.6 of ESPN leagues, Burrow becomes a top option at the position when healthy. While Joe Flacco has been solid in relief of Burrow, adding Burrow if he's available could be a wise move for teams destined for the fantasy playoffs. He won't crack the rankings until he's healthy on back out on the field, but Burrow could immediately become a factor if he's able to return in the coming weeks.

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings – Week 11

Josh Allen, BUF (vs. TB) Lamar Jackson, BAL (@CLE) Drake Maye, NE (vs. NYJ) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. DET) Justin Herbert, LAC (@JAX) Patrick Mahomes, KC (@DEN) Dak Prescott, DAL (@LV) Baker Mayfield, TB (@BUF) Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. SEA) Caleb Williams, CHI (@MIN) Jared Goff, DET (@PHI) Jordan Love, GB (@NYG) Sam Darnold, SEA (@LAR) Joe Flacco, CIN (@PIT) Aaron Rodgers, PIT (vs. CIN)

Bye Weeks: Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints