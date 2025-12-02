Week 14 brings the final, pressure-packed chapter of the regular season for most fantasy football leagues. Every lineup decision obviously matters. One wrong move could end months of work. One savvy substitution could punch your ticket to the playoffs. With four bye-week teams (New England, San Francisco, Carolina, New York) and injuries sidelining several fantasy-relevant backs, the running back landscape thins out at the worst possible time. Fortunately, there are still clear top-end options and sneaky high-upside sleepers available. Let’s break down the top running backs to trust and the Week 14 sleepers who could swing your matchup in dramatic fashion.

Below are the top running backs for Week 14 and the sleepers who could swing your matchup at the margins.

Week 14 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

De’Von Achane, MIA (@ NYJ)

Few running backs in the league have been as electric as De’Von Achane. The Dolphins leaned heavily on him in Week 13. He responded with a dominant 22 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. Achane did nearly all of Miami’s offensive heavy lifting in a narrow win over New Orleans. His trademark explosiveness returned in full, highlighted by a 29-yard touchdown run that showcased his breakaway speed.

With 10 all-purpose touchdowns in 12 games, Achane remains a locked-in RB1 regardless of matchup. Even facing a tough Jets defense, his usage and efficiency make him virtually matchup-proof.

Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. SEA)

Bijan Robinson delivered one of his most complete performances of the season in Week 13. He piled up 142 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also added 5 receptions for 51 yards. His 23 carries were a season high. Robinson's involvement in the passing game once again elevated his floor in PPR formats.

Sure, Tyler Allgeier stole a touchdown. However, Robinson’s near-200-yard performance signals he’s peaking at exactly the right time for fantasy football managers. Even in a middling Falcons offense, Robinson’s talent eclipses any situational concerns.

Chase Brown, CIN (@ BUF)

Chase Brown has become one of the most pleasant surprises of the fantasy football season. In Week 13, he put up 78 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards on seven catches. That marked his sixth straight game with 100-plus scrimmage yards.

Against Buffalo, Brown should again see a steady workload. The Bengals will rely on him to keep defenses honest for Joe Burrow. Brown remains a high-floor RB2 with consistent RB1 upside. This is especially true in PPR formats where his passing-game involvement continues to shine.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Kyren Williams, LAR (@ ARI)

Fantasy football managers got a scare when Kyren Williams briefly exited Week 13 with an ankle injury. He returned, though, and handled 67 percent of snaps. Williams still delivered a 13-72-1 rushing line. That’s as encouraging a workload signal as any heading into Week 14.

With head coach Sean McVay confirming Williams’ ankle is “feeling pretty good,” he looks poised to play a full role against Arizona. Blake Corum’s presence caps Williams’ ceiling slightly. Still, he’s a strong RB2 with upside, assuming full health through the week’s practice reports.

Bucky Irving, TB (vs. NO)

Bucky Irving reintroduced himself to fantasy football managers in emphatic fashion. In Week 13, he logged 17 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, plus two receptions for 20 yards. The Buccaneers didn’t hold him back, and Irving rewarded their trust with 19 touches.

The Saints have been shaky against the run this season. That makes Week 14 an ideal matchup for Irving to build on last week’s momentum. He profiles as a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2, especially for managers who need a late-season spark.

Javonte Williams, DAL (@ DET)

Javonte Williams continues to cement himself as the Cowboys’ top back. Week 13 was another steady outing with 59 rushing yards, plus three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown. He has now recorded more than 80 scrimmage yards in four consecutive games. That shows impressive consistency for a player once plagued by volatility.

Dallas will need his physical running style against a Detroit defense that has been inconsistent against the run. Williams remains a strong RB2 with a stable workload and goal-line involvement.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Week 14 features four teams on bye: Patriots, 49ers, Panthers, and Giants. That’s several key running backs unavailable: Christian McCaffrey, TreVeyon Henderson, Tyrone Tracy, Rico Dowdle, and Devin Singletary.

Injuries further complicate the picture. Monitor Omarion Hampton (ankle), Trey Benson (knee),

Aaron Jones Sr (shoulder), Alvin Kamara (knee), Dylan Sampson (calf), Braelon Allen (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), and of course, Kyren Williams (ankle).

Managers must track practice reports closely this week. One late scratch could send the waiver wire into chaos during the most critical stretch of the season.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Jaylen Warren, PIT (@ BAL)

29. Kyle Monangai, CHI (@ GB)

28. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (@ ATL)

27. Kenneth Gainwell, PIT (@ BAL)

26. Woody Marks, HOU (@ KC)

25. D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ GB)

24. Kenneth Walker, SEA (@ ATL)

23. Kareem Hunt, KC (vs. HOU)

22. Chris Rodriguez, WAS (@ MIN)

21. RJ Harvey, DEN (@ LV)

20. Devin Neal, NO (@ TB)

19. Bam Knight, ARI (vs. LAR)

18. Jordan Mason, MIN (vs. WAS)

17. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (vs. TEN)

16. Javonte Williams, DAL (@ DET)

15. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. MIA)

14. Ashton Jeanty, LV (vs. DEN)

13. Bucky Irving, TB (vs. NO)

12. Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ LAC)

11. Kimani Vidal, LAC (vs. PHI)

10. Kyren Williams, LAR (@ ARI)

9. Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. PIT)

8. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. IND)

7. Chase Brown, CIN (@ BUF)

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. DAL)

5. Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ JAX)

4. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. SEA)

3. Josh Jacobs, GB (vs. CHI)

2. James Cook, BUF (vs. CIN)

1. De'Von Achane, MIA (@ NYJ)

Bottom line

Week 14 demands sharp decision-making, especially at running back. Achane and Robinson lead the elite tier. Brown remains one of the most dependable RB2s in fantasy football. Also, sleepers like Irving and the two Williamses offer tremendous upside at a critical moment.

Whether you’re fighting for your playoff life or jockeying for seeding, this week’s running back rankings could determine your fantasy destiny.