Although Freddie Freeman scuffled in the 2025 MLB playoffs, he still managed to notch another massive World Series home run that helped push the Los Angeles Dodgers toward a championship. Producing in the clutch moments is a defining part of the future Hall of Famer's legacy, but he is also focused on staying effective for the entirety of the 2026 campaign. Maintaining a consistently excellent form can be difficult at 36 years of age, unless a player has supremely sound mechanics.

Freeman famously pushed through an ankle injury during the 2024 postseason and underwent surgery to repair the issue in December of that year, forcing him to adjust his routine leading into the 2025 campaign. He has not had to worry about a lengthy recovery process this winter, and as a result, the three-time champion has had more time to work on his swing. Los Angeles' manager is blown away by what the veteran first baseman is showing him in spring training.

“Dave Roberts gave high praise to Freddie Freeman,” SportsNet LA's David Vassegh posted on X. “Roberts believes Freeman’s swing this camp is the best he’s seen from him in the last two years.”

The longtime skipper is not alone in his assessment. Freeman's father dished out similar praise after observing his son's swing, per Vassegh. A healthy and extra motivated Freddie Freeman could be a nightmare for the rest of baseball. As it stands, the nine-time All-Star is already a huge difference-maker for the Dodgers. He is batting .310 with 96 homers, 381 RBIs, a .391 on-base percentage, .516 slugging percentage and .907 OPS in four seasons with LA.

Freeman is already trying out his revamped swing against MLB pitching, as he went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI double in Tuesday's 11-3 win versus the Cleveland Guardians. Dodgers fans have yet another reason to be excited for the new season.