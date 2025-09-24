Following a wild Week 3, which saw five blocked kicks and two game-winning field goals, the fantasy football kicker rankings entering Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season are all over the place. Sometimes, it is best to just move on, which is what we will do to prepare for another week of potential madness.

Through the chaos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin finally got over his early slump to finish as the highest-scoring kicker of the week, according to Fantasy Pros. After missing two of his first three kicks, McLaughlin drilled all five of his attempts against the New York Jets, including two 50-yarders and a 36-yard kick as time expired.

Behind McLaughlin, the top 12 kickers all reached double-digit fantasy points. Of them, the Indianapolis Colts' Spencer Shrader and Tennessee Titans' Joey Slye are the only two to score at least 10 fantasy football points in each of the first three weeks.

On the flip side, 12 different kickers missed at least one field goal in Week 3, not including New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, who had his lone extra point attempt blocked. Three of them — Joshua Karty, Parker Romo and Slye — missed two kicks each. Karty's second miss was a blocked game-winning attempt that 336-pound Jordan Davis returned 61 yards for a touchdown.

In total, Week 3 ended up being one of the wildest weeks for the kicker position in fantasy football history. Managers can only hope that the trend does not carry over into Week 4, but nothing is guaranteed.

With another week ahead, here are our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 4

Through three weeks, it is difficult to deny Spencer Shrader as the best kicker in fantasy football. Shrader is leading all kickers in points, field goals attempted and field goals made. Until he and the Colts' offense cool off, Shrader deserves to remain at the top of the fantasy football kicker rankings.

Week 4 also figures to be a good week for Matt Prater, who is the fourth-highest-scoring fantasy football kicker thus far, and now faces a New Orleans Saints team that has given up the third-most fantasy points to the position. Like Shrader, Prater has benefited from being tied to an elite offense, which now faces a New Orleans Saints team that has ceded 30 points per game through their first three games.

Cameron Dicker, who recently became the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has another juicy matchup in Week 4. Dicker is already a top-10 player on the year, and will face a New York Giants team that has allowed 9.7 points per game to kickers thus far, tied for fifth-most in the league. The Giants' porous red zone defense could be an issue for Dicker, but he has one of the safest floors in the league, averaging 2.33 field goal attempts per game.

And despite concerns of the Dallas Cowboys' offense without CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aubrey should still be viewed as an elite, top-five option. The Cowboys face a stiff test against a motivated Micah Parsons and the stingy Green Bay Packers defense, but they enter Week 4 averaging nearly 400 yards per game. Led by a strong red zone defense, Green Bay is currently allowing the seventh-most kicker points per game, giving Aubrey a high ceiling for the week.

Potential sleepers

Despite his disastrous Week 3, Graham Gano is still a solid fantasy football kicker option. Gano would make one field goal in Week 3, but otherwise missed the game with a last-second groin injury. Yet, he still has the eighth-most field goals in the league.

If he is able to go, Gano gets a good matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers' NFL-best red zone defense. His upside, however, will be directly tied to how well rookie Jaxson Dart fares in his first career start against a top-three defensive team. If he returns to the injury list, look for recent practice squad signee Younghoe Koo to get his first redemption opportunity.

Week 4 could also be a buy-low opportunity for Wil Lutz with the Denver Broncos returning to Mile High Stadium. Lutz is just the No. 25 kicker in fantasy football thus far, but he returns to altitude against a spiraling Cincinnati Bengals team that just allowed 13 fantasy points to Will Reichard in Week 3.

Expect a big week from another veteran, with Ka'imi Fairbairn‘s Houston Texans facing the 0-3 Tennessee Titans. Fairbairn's fantasy value has been hampered by a listless Texans offense that is now in a prime buy-low opportunity against the Titans, who have allowed nearly 400 yards per game to opposing offenses.

Despite their overall deficiencies, the Titans actually boast the 10th-best red zone defense in the league. That contrasting combination is the perfect recipe for kickers, as Tennessee is allowing the sixth-most kicker points per game so far.

Potential busts

As good as he has been this year, Joey Slye sort of fell back down to Earth in Week 3. Slye missed two of his four field goal attempts, though he would make a 57-yarder, marking his third consecutive week with one made beyond 50 yards. Slye has been cooking based on volume, but now faces a Houston Texans team that has allowed the fewest fantasy football points to kickers in 2025.

Week 4 could also be a tough week for Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard, who has been a top-10 kicker thus far. However, the Vikings now face a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that somewhat lived up to its preseason expectations in Week 3, holding the New England Patriots to just 14 points and no field goal attempts. Despite allowing over 30 points in each of their first two games, the Steelers are only ceding 5.7 points to kickers entering Week 4, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

It would also be wise to temper expectations with Jake Bates. Despite his elite accuracy, the Detroit Lions' kicker continues to be a victim of the Dan Campbell effect, with the Lions tied for the most fourth-down attempts in the league. That should only continue in Week 4, when Detroit faces the Cleveland Browns' bottom-10 red zone defense that allows just 6.7 kicker points per game.

Fantasy football kicker rankings – Week 4

1. Spencer Shrader (IND) — at LAR

2. Matt Prater (BUF) — vs NOLA

3. Brandon Aubrey (DAL) — vs GB

4. Cameron Dicker (LAC) — at NYG

5. Jason Myers (SEA) — at ARI

6. Chris Boswell (PIT) — vs MIN

7. Harrison Butker (KC) — vs BAL

8. Tyler Loop (BAL) — at KC

9. Eddy Pineiro (SF) — vs JAC

10. Wil Lutz (DEN) — vs CIN

11. Cam Little (JAC) — at SF

12. Cairo Santos (CHI) — at LV

13. Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU) — vs TEN

14. Brandon McManus (GB) — at DAL

15. Daniel Carlson (LV) — vs CHI

16. Chad Ryland (ARI) — vs SEA

17. Chase McLaughlin (TB) — vs PHI

18. Graham Gano OR Younghoe Koo (NYG) — vs LAC

19. Jake Bates (DET) — vs CLE

20. Joshua Karty (LAR) — vs IND