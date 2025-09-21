The Dallas Cowboys have fallen behind the Chicago Bears early in their late-afternoon Sunday matchup. While there is still time left for them to mount a comeback, it would be much tougher without their star receiver. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb left the game with an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

“CeeDee Lamb plays RB for one play, gets tackled and is helped off the field,” Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Looking at his left ankle.”

Finley continued, “CeeDee Lamb [is] walking to the injury tent after spending 5 mins or so being looked at by the Cowboys trainer.”

After the injury, he came back for one route and left limping and shaking his head.

CEEDEE LAMB GAVE HIS ANKLE A SHOT BUT IT LOOKS LIKE CEEDEE LAMB IS DONE FOR THE GAME 😬 pic.twitter.com/OOANZ6U3V6 — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shortly after the second half started, Lamb was officially ruled out for the rest of the game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Lamb was key to the Cowboys' offensive explosion in Week 2 against the New York Giants, with nine catches for 110 yards. He erased the Week 1 drops from fans' memories and was looking for another big week against the Bears. But after taking a handoff early in the matchup, his day changed.

The Bears scored two touchdowns early on long Caleb Williams passes. Both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden ended up in the end zone, continuing a dreadful start for the Cowboys' defense. Meanwhile, their offense has been Brandon Aubrey through the first quarter.

The Cowboys have not gotten George Pickens involved in the offense so far this season. After they traded for him in the offseason, he has just 98 yards and eight catches through two games. Now, he will need to pick up a big load in this game to get the Cowboys the win. Can Dak Prescott find his new target late in the game to secure the win?

