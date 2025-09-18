Kicker is often quite an overlooked position in fantasy football. The good ones know, though, that it can swing a matchup just as easily as a wide receiver or running back. The best kickers thrive in high-scoring offenses or benefit from defenses that bend but don’t break. Others, meanwhile, are hampered by poor matchups, struggling offenses, or simply bad luck. Heading into Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, it’s time to identify which kickers you can rely on and which ones are better left on your bench.

Start ’Em

Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. DEN)

Dicker might not be leading the fantasy football kicker ranks after two weeks. However, the matchup against Denver makes him a must-start. The Broncos have allowed more fantasy points to kickers than any other team through two games. Dicker has a track record of success against them too. He has scored at least nine points in four of his five career meetings, including three double-digit outings. In what could be another competitive AFC West clash, Dicker is set up for strong production.

Parker Romo, ATL (@ CAR)

Romo has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most reliable fantasy football kickers. He has done quite well in four of his first five NFL games. Last week, he had double-digit 18 points, showing both accuracy and range. Now he faces a Carolina defense that has surrendered an average of 11.5 fantasy points to opposing kickers across the first two weeks. Romo is still widely available on the waiver wire. That makes him one of the best options of Week 3.

Matt Prater, BUF (vs. MIA)

Prater may be 41 years old, but he hasn’t slowed down. Signed just before the season due to an injury to Tyler Bass, he’s been flawless so far. He has drilled all six of his attempts, including a 52-yarder. With Buffalo’s explosive offense keeping drives alive and Miami’s defense allowing 33 points per game, Prater should see multiple scoring opportunities on Thursday night. His combination of accuracy, experience, and matchup puts him in the starting tier this week.

Spencer Shrader, IND (@ TEN)

The Colts haven’t punted through two games. That's a testament to how efficient their offense has been. That’s created plenty of work for Shrader, too. He has been perfect on 14 career field goal attempts. Yes, he hasn’t yet been tested from beyond 48 yards. That said, his consistency makes him a safe fantasy football option. Against Tennessee’s bend-but-don’t-break defense, Shrader should have plenty of chances to add to his totals.

Other starts: Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ CHI); Wil Lutz, DEN (@ LAC)

Sit ’Em

Matt Gay, WAS (vs. LV)

Gay’s slow start to 2025 makes him a risky play. He has scored just seven total fantasy points across two games. He has also already missed two of his first three attempts. The matchup isn’t favorable either. Las Vegas has allowed only one kicker to score more than eight points in its last seven games. Right now, Gay belongs on the bench.

Joey Slye, TEN (vs. IND)

Slye sits surprisingly high in the kicker rankings after two weeks. However, managers should avoid chasing his early production. Indianapolis’ defense has been stingy against kickers. They have allowed just one field goal and four fantasy points in two games. Over their last six contests dating back to 2024, only one kicker has hit double digits against them. Even with Slye’s strong start, this week’s matchup suggests regression is coming.

Cam Little, JAC (vs. HOU)

Little has been accurate to start the season. In fact, he has converted all six of his field goal tries. The problem is opportunitym, though. None of those kicks have been from 50-plus yards. That limits his ceiling. Houston has also been tough on opposing kickers, allowing just a single field goal attempt this season so far. That was a 38-yard miss by Chase McLaughlin. In a week with several favorable streaming options, Little is too risky to trust.

Other sits: Joshua Karty, LAR (@ PHI); Graham Gano, NYG (vs. KC)

Bottom line

Week 3 offers several strong kicker plays for fantasy managers willing to stream the position. Cameron Dicker, John Parker Romo, Matt Prater, and Spencer Shrader all have ideal matchups and proven reliability. These make them worthy of starting. On the other hand, players like Matt Gay, Joey Slye, and Cam Little are set up for disappointment due to shaky form or difficult defenses.

At a position that can swing matchups on the margins, making the right kicker call can mean the difference between 2-1 and 1-2. Trust the numbers, lean on favorable matchups, and don’t be afraid to bench the big name in favor of the better opportunity. In Week 3, that’s the formula for turning an overlooked position into a winning edge.