The New England Patriots are heading back to the NFL Playoffs, and they did it the hard way. On SNF, New England erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Baltimore Ravens and clinch a postseason berth, sending Patriots fans into a frenzy online. Drake Maye owned the moment. Calm under pressure, he carved up the Ravens' defense and finished 31-of-44 for 380 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The night tested New England’s resolve. TreVeyon Henderson exited with a head injury. DeMario Douglas followed. Across the field, Lamar Jackson left with a back injury. Still, the Patriots never folded. Drive by drive, Maye pulled them back. When the lead flipped, belief took over.

Now 12–2, New England is playoff-bound for the first time since 2021. With momentum surging, the question feels real. How far can Drake Maye take this run?

