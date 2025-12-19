Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua are just showing off at this point. On Thursday Night Football, with the NFC West lead on the line, the Los Angeles Rams' veteran quarterback dipped into his bag of tricks to deliver one of the coldest throws of the 2025 season.

With the Rams already holding a lead over the Seattle Seahawks, Stafford orchestrated a drive that put the visitors firmly in control, capped off by a filthy no-look touchdown pass to his favorite target.

No look. pic.twitter.com/vjnHvZqZ0x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play happened early in the fourth quarter with the Rams threatening at the goal line. Stafford took the snap, stared down the right side of the field to freeze the defense, and then whipped a laser across his body to a wide-open Nacua in the middle of the end zone. The 1-yard score extended the Rams' lead to 30-14 with 13:34 remaining, silencing the 12th Man at Lumen Field.

The touchdown was the cherry on top of a massive drive that was actually sparked by the same duo moments earlier. Just before the third quarter ended, Stafford connected with Nacua for a 58-yard explosion that flipped the field and set the Rams up inside the 10-yard line.

Statistically, Stafford is cooking. By the time he threw that touchdown, he was 18-of-25 for 303 yards and two touchdowns, furthering his case for league MVP. Nacua has been equally dominant, racking up six catches for 133 yards and the score.

In a battle between two 11-3 titans, the Rams are making a serious statement that the road to the Super Bowl runs through Los Angeles. If Stafford keeps throwing darts without even looking, good luck to the rest of the NFC.