The fantasy football playoffs are here. That means every carry, every red-zone touch, and every snap matters more than ever. Week 15 is the where the difference between advancing and going home often comes down to choosing the right running back. With no teams on, fantasy managers have a full arsenal at their disposal. Yet recent injuries and shifting workloads make this one of the toughest weeks of the year to project. Whether you’re leaning on your RB1 studs or searching for value in overlooked backfields, our Week 15 rankings break down the safest plays and the sleepers who could win your matchup.

Below are the top running backs for Week 15 and the under-the-radar options who could swing your playoff fate.

Week 15 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ TB)

Even in a blowout loss to Seattle in Week 14, Bijan Robinson reminded fantasy football managers why he remains one of the league’s most reliable running backs. He rushed 20 times for 86 yards and added two receptions. He also surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season with his first carry of the game. Though he lost a fumble and saw his streak of 100+ scrimmage yard performances snapped, Robinson’s usage remains elite.

Through 13 games, Robinson has produced 1,081 rushing yards, five touchdowns, and has contributed 56 receptions for 604 yards and two scores. His passing-game involvement keeps his floor remarkably high. He now draws a Week 15 matchup with a Tampa Bay defense that has struggled at times to contain versatile backs. With his volume locked in, Robinson remains a top-tier RB1.

Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. TEN)

In Week 13’s matchup against Cleveland, Christian McCaffrey still found a way to deliver value. He totaled 74 scrimmage yards and punched in a one-yard touchdown, salvaging the day despite the 49ers’ offensive struggles. His 21 receiving yards were a season low. However, his eighth rushing touchdown and 13th total TD showcase why he remains one of the NFL’s most matchup-proof players.

McCaffrey got a much-needed rest during San Francisco’s Week 14 bye. He will return fresh to face a Tennessee defense that has been far more vulnerable than Cleveland’s. Expect the 49ers to funnel the offense through him as they push toward playoff seeding. He remains an unquestioned top-two fantasy football running back for Week 15.

Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. NYJ)

Travis Etienne is heating up at the right time. In Jacksonville’s 36–19 win over the Colts, Etienne carried 20 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns. That marked just his second 20-carry game of the season. His early scoring outburst also showed what he can do when given consistent work.

Etienne has now topped 70 rushing yards in four of his last six games. He continues to be heavily involved in all phases when Jacksonville is in control of the matchup. Against the Jets in Week 15, his role as the Jaguars’ primary red-zone option makes him a high-upside RB1. Expect another heavy workload, especially if Jacksonville tries to control the tempo.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Ashton Jeanty, LV (@ PHI)

Ashton Jeanty has been a volatile option this season. Week 14’s performance had him tally 10 carries for 30 yards and two receptions for eight yards. The Raiders’ limited rushing volume (just 12 attempts in a one-score game) capped his ceiling.

Jeanty has been held under 50 rushing yards in five of his last six games. That said, the volume and snaps are there. Philadelphia can be exploited on the ground, particularly by backs with consistent touches. Jeanty profiles as a deeper-league flex who could see 12–15 touches in what should be a more balanced offensive game plan.

Quinshon Judkins, CLE (@ CHI)

Quinshon Judkins had an up-and-down Week 14. He rushed 14 times for 26 yards but made noise with a 58-yard reception. That was the longest play of his young career. He nearly had a chance at heroics on a two-point conversion attempt but couldn’t connect on a lateral throw.

Sure, his rushing efficiency remains a concern. However, Chicago’s defense has given up chunk plays to opposing backs all year. Judkins has shown the ability to break off explosive receptions, and the Browns continue to give him valuable touches. He’s a viable desperation RB2/flex with boom potential in Week 15.

Woody Marks, HOU (vs. ARI)

Woody Marks dominated Houston’s backfield after Nick Chubb exited with a rib injury. Marks posted 26 carries for 68 yards. He also added two receptions for eight yards and a receiving touchdown. Despite inefficient rushing, his 28 touches scream opportunity. That's something fantasy football managers can’t ignore in the playoffs.

Marks has earned 16+ carries in four straight games. His passing-game role is also growing. If Chubb remains sidelined, Marks becomes a legitimate volume-based RB2 against an Arizona defense that has bled rushing production. Monitor his injury status after he briefly left late in Week 14. If active, though, he is one of the best sleeper plays of the week.

Injury and bye-week notes

With no NFL teams on bye in Week 15, every player is theoretically available. Still, fantasy managers must closely monitor injuries to key backs: Alvin Kamara (knee), Nick Chubb (ribs), Emari Demercado (ankle), Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), and Justice Hill (foot).

Any late-week setback could dramatically shift the RB landscape and force managers into last-minute pivot mode.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Tyrone Tracy, NYG (vs. WAS)

29. Kyle Monangai, CHI (vs. CLE)

28. Tony Pollard, TEN (@ SF)

27. Aaron Jones, MIN (@ DAL)

26. Rico Dowdle, CAR (@ NO)

25. Kenneth Walker, SEA (vs. IND)

24. Josh Jacobs, GB (@ DEN)

23. Breece Hall, NYJ (@ JAX)

22. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. DET)

21. Bucky Irving, TB (vs. ATL)

20. Javonte Williams, DAL (vs. MIN)

19. RJ Harvey, DEN (vs. GB)

18. Derrick Henry, BAL (@ CIN)

17. D'Andre Swift, CHI (vs. CLE)

16. Woody Marks, HOU (vs. ARI)

15. Chris Rodriguez, WAS (@ NYG)

14. Omarion Hampton, LAC (@ KC)

13. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (@ CHI)

12. Chase Brown, CIN (vs. BAL)

11. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (vs. BUF)

10. Ashton Jeanty, LV (@ PHI)

9. Saquon Barkley, PHI (vs. LV)

8. Devin Neal, NO (vs. CAR)

7. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. NYJ)

6. James Cook, BUF (@ NE)

5. Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ SEA)

4. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. TEN)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ LAR)

2. De'Von Achane, MIA (@ PIT)

1. Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ TB)

Bottom line

Week 15 is about trust and trajectory. Robinson, McCaffrey, and Etienne headline the elite tier. They usage and scoring chances trending in their favor. Meanwhile, sleepers like Jeanty, Judkins, and Marks offer sneaky paths to double-digit fantasy football production. Whether you’re a top seed protecting a playoff run or an underdog searching for an edge, choosing the right running back could be the difference between moving on or going home.