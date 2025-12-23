Week 17 is the moment fantasy football managers circle all season. It's championship week. There are no bye weeks to navigate, but clarity is often an illusion at this stage. Teams are juggling playoff positioning, workload management, and injury prevention. Atthe same time, fantasy managers must decide which running backs still offer dependable volume and which ones can swing a title with a single explosive performance. With margins razor-thin, the running back position once again becomes the fulcrum of most championship matchups.

Here’s a breakdown of the top running back plays and high-upside sleepers entering Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season, with context that matters when trophies are on the line.

Week 17 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. LAR)

Bijan Robinson continues to redefine what elite fantasy football production looks like. In Sunday’s win over Arizona, Robinson totaled 168 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. He showed his complete skill set despite splitting carries nearly evenly with Tyler Allgeier. What separated Robinson was his usage in the passing game. That's where he hauled in seven receptions for 92 yards and consistently stressed the defense out of the backfield.

Over Atlanta’s last two games, Robinson has delivered WR1-level receiving production. He has now surpassed 2,000 total yards from scrimmage. That's a milestone that underscores how central he is to the Falcons’ offense. With Atlanta hosting the Rams on Monday night, Robinson’s role should remain expansive.

Even in games where his rushing volume fluctuates, Robinson’s target share provides insulation against negative game script. He enters Week 17 as a locked-in RB1 overall candidate. He can anchor championship rosters in all formats.

James Cook, BUF (vs. PHI)

James Cook has been one of the most reliable backs in fantasy football down the stretch. His Week 16 performance only reinforced that status. Cook gashed Cleveland for 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His 44-yard scoring burst flipped the game early.

Cook has now eclipsed 100 rushing yards in four of his last five games. He’s running decisively, breaking tackles at the second level, and benefiting from favorable game flow created by the Bills’ passing attack.

Yes, Philadelphia presents a more formidable defensive challenge. That said, Cook’s workload and red-zone involvement keep him firmly in RB1 territory. Buffalo remains motivated, and Cook’s big-play ability gives him a ceiling few backs can match in championship week.

De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. TB)

De'Von Achane continues to be one of the most explosive players in fantasy football. Against Cincinnati, Achane rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. He’s now scored five rushing touchdowns over his last six games. That's a sign that Miami trusts him in scoring situations.

Achane’s receiving involvement has stabilized as well. That gives him a dependable floor even when the Dolphins fall behind. His efficiency per touch remains elite, and his ability to turn limited volume into massive fantasy points keeps him in the RB1 conversation every week. Facing Tampa Bay at home, Achane profiles as a high-upside RB1.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. JAX)

Jonathan Taylor’s Week 16 box score was underwhelming. However, context matters. He was bottled up by San Francisco’s front for much of the night. He finished with just 46 rushing yards before salvaging his fantasy football output with a short touchdown and solid receiving contributions.

Taylor hasn’t topped 100 rushing yards since Week 10. His workload, though, remains steady and his red-zone role intact. Jacksonville’s defense has been inconsistent against physical runners. Indianapolis should lean on Taylor to stabilize the offense in a divisional matchup. He’s no longer an automatic RB1, but Taylor remains a strong RB2 with touchdown upside.

Derrick Henry, BAL (@ GB)

Article Continues Below

Derrick Henry looks every bit like a December force once again. Despite a costly fumble, Henry powered through New England for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He posted his fourth multi-score game of the season. He’s now rushed for 90-plus yards in three straight contests, signaling peak late-season form.

Baltimore continues to lean on Henry in critical moments. His ability to generate chunk plays late in games remains unmatched. Green Bay’s defense has struggled to contain power runners. Henry’s volume and scoring equity make him a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside.

Travis Etienne, JAX (@ IND)

Travis Etienne hasn’t been efficient on a per-carry basis. That said, fantasy football is often about opportunity and scoring role. Etienne logged 20 touches against Denver. He scored once through the air and narrowly missed a rushing touchdown earlier in the game.

Etienne has now found the end zone 10 times over his last seven games. That keeps him firmly in weekly starting consideration despite middling rushing efficiency. As long as Jacksonville continues to feature him near the goal line and in the passing game, Etienne’s fantasy floor remains intact. He enters Week 17 as a reliable RB2, particularly valuable in PPR formats.

Injury and Late-Week Notes

With no bye weeks remaining, health and motivation are the final variables fantasy football managers must navigate. Closely monitor the status of TreVeyon Henderson, Devin Neal, Quinshon Judkins, and Woody Marks throughout the week. A late-week setback or an unexpected rest decisio could force a last-minute pivot.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Rico Dowdle, CAR (vs. SEA)

29. Kenneth Walker, SEA (@ CAR)

28. Blake Corum, LAR (@ ATL)

27. Kareem Hunt, KC (vs. DEN)

26. Tony Pollard, TEN (vs. NO)

25. D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ SF)

24. Bucky Irving, TB (@ MIA)

23. Chris Rodriguez, WAS (vs. DAL)

22. Aaron Jones, MIN (vs. DET)

21. Jaylen Warren, PIT (@ CLE)

20. Kenneth Gainwell, PIT (@ CLE)

19. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ NYJ)

18. Ashton Jeanty, LV (vs. NYG)

17. Omarion Hampton, LAC (vs. HOU)

16. Tyrone Tracy, NYG (@ LV)

15. Javonte Williams, DAL (@ WAS)

14. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. NE)

13. Kyren Williams, LAR (@ ATL)

12. Travis Etienne, JAX (@ IND)

11. Derrick Henry, BAL (@ GB)

10. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. JAX)

9. Josh Jacobs, GB (vs. BAL)

8. RJ Harvey, DEN (@ KC)

7. Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ BUF)

6. Chase Brown, CIN (vs. ARI)

5. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. CHI)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ MIN)

3. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. TB)

2. James Cook, BUF (vs. PHI)

1. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. LAR)

Bottom line

As always in championship week, trust volume, monitor late injury news closely, and avoid overthinking proven roles. The running backs who combine workload, scoring equity, and game-script insulation are the safest bets. Make the smart start, stay flexible through kickoff, and give yourself the best chance to finish the 2025 fantasy season as a champion.