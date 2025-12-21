The Buffalo Bills headed into Sunday's road matchup against the Cleveland Browns as solid favorites. The AFC contenders look to prove that prediction true, as they lead the Browns 20-10 heading into halftime. After scoring his second touchdown of the afternoon, Bills running back James Cook hit one of the coldest celebrations in sports: Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry's “Night Night.” ClutchPoints shared Cook's reaction via X, formerly Twitter, as Buffalo's strong performance continued in Cleveland.

Bills' James Cook hit the 'night night' celebration after getting his second TD of the day 😴 It's still the first half.pic.twitter.com/1wxQUaEac0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Bills' James Cook hit the ‘night night' celebration after getting his second TD of the day 😴,” posted the sports-focused site on Sunday. ” It's still the first half.”

Cook is already over 100 rushing yards on the day to go along with the pair of scores. The Bills running back is having a career year already rushing for 1,415 yards with the rest of today's game plus two more to go. It's fair to guess that he'll likely surpass the 1,500-yard mark. Can Cook help quarterback Josh Allen lead Buffalo on another deep playoff run starting next month?

Bills look to make deep postseason run once again starting next month

Stay tuned as this story progresses.