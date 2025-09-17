The 2025 NFL season is only two weeks old, but fantasy football managers are already in full-blown overreaction mode. Some drafted studs are looking shaky, while unheralded backs are climbing the ranks with breakout performances. That’s the beauty and the frustration of the running back position. Injuries, usage shifts, and game script volatility can change the pecking order in an instant. Heading into Week 3, fantasy managers must cut through the noise and make bold yet calculated moves. The following rankings and insights should help you navigate the chaos and spot the hidden gems that could swing your matchups this weekend.

Key Insights

Christian McCaffrey remains the gold standard at the position. Despite whispers that his workload might taper off in 2025, he’s once again proving to be matchup-proof. Through two games, he’s averaging over 20 touches per contest, blending rushing volume with high-value receiving work that makes him the safest play in fantasy football.

Bijan Robinson has also cemented himself as a top-tier RB1. The Falcons have finally unleashed him as a true workhorse. His explosiveness in space continues to make him one of the most electrifying players in the league. His dual-threat ability mirrors what fantasy football managers crave: floor through volume and ceiling through big plays.

Jonathan Taylor rounds out this top echelon. Daniel Jones’ arrival may be the best thing to happen to him, as Taylor leads the league with 236 rushing yards. He now faces a Titans defense giving up 150 rushing yards per game, setting him up for another big week.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings entering Week 3 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 3 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

In New England, the preseason buzz around rookie Tre’Veyon Henderson has cooled. Rhamondre Stevenson has held firm as the Patriots’ lead back. After a lackluster opener, Stevenson erupted in Week 2 with 142 total yards on 16 touches. Henderson managed only 13 yards on limited work. That shows that for now, this is Stevenson’s backfield to control. With the Steelers fresh off giving up a huge game to Kenneth Walker, Stevenson has an excellent chance to keep his momentum rolling.

In Washington, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is trending up after Austin Ekeler was lost for the season with a torn Achilles. While Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr may siphon off some goal-line work, Croskey-Merritt should see enough touches to function as a viable flex option in Week 3 against the Raiders.

Another Top Pick

The Vikings are dealing with an injury setback after Aaron Jones tweaked his hamstring late in the team’s Sunday night loss to Atlanta. With him unlikely to suit up, Jordan Mason is positioned for a major uptick in usage. Mason has already been the more efficient runner through two weeks, racking up 98 rushing yards at a 4.1 yards-per-carry clip. Against a Bengals defense that has surrendered the third-most fantasy football points to running backs so far, Mason shapes up as a strong RB2 play.

Fantasy Football Sleeper – Week 3, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Jaguars’ decision to trade Tank Bigsby to Philadelphia opened the door for rookie Bhayshul Tuten. He wasted no time making his mark in Week 2. The Virginia Tech product logged eight carries for 42 yards and added a receiving touchdown. More telling was that he earned just six fewer carries than Travis Etienne Jr. That signals trust from new head coach Liam Coen. Facing a porous Houston defense, Tuten is an intriguing sleeper who could carve out an even bigger role this week.

Injury Report

The Commanders placed Ekeler on injured reserve after he tore his Achilles in last week’s loss to the Packers. With his season officially over, Croskey-Merritt is expected to handle much of the early-down workload.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, Kevin O’Connell confirmed Monday that Jones is still being evaluated but is unlikely to play against Cincinnati. Jones managed just 23 rushing yards on five carries before exiting in Week 2, while Mason handled nine carries and chipped in two receptions.

Now, let’s dive into the NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings for Week 3 of the 2025 regular season. Standard rankings are noted in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 3 Running Back Rankings

20. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. ATL)

19. Kyren Williams, LAR (@ PHI)

18. Javonte Williams, DAL (@ CHI)

17. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. NO)

16. Breece Hall, NYJ (@ TB)

15. Alvin Kamara, NO (@ SEA)

14. James Conner, ARI (@ SF)

13. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC (vs. HOU)

12. Josh Jacobs, GB (@ CLE)

11. Ashton Jeanty, LV (@ WAS)

10. Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ TEN)

9. Chase Brown, CIN (@ MIN)

8. De'Von Achane, MIA (@ BUF)

7. Bucky Irving, TB (vs. NYJ)

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ BAL)

5. Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. DET)

4. James Cook, BUF (vs. MIA)

3. Saquon Barkley, PHI (vs. LAR)

2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ CAR)

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. ARI)

Looking Ahead

The running back position will always be volatile, but that volatility is what makes it exciting. Stay sharp, stay flexible, and most of all, trust the rankings while trusting your gut. Week 3 is here, and the difference between 2-1 and 1-2 could come down to the running back you choose to start.