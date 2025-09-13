The Washington Commanders' loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 saw one of their key skill players go down with an injury. Running back Austin Ekeler went down with a non-contact injury late in the game, and he was carted off the field. Fans immediately assumed the worst. Now, those fears have been confirmed: Austin Ekeler will miss the rest of the 2025 season with a torn Achilles.

“#Commanders RB Austin Ekeler has, in fact, torn his Achilles, the MRI confirmed,” Ian Rapoport posted on X. “He’s out for the 2025 season.”

Ekeler came up limping during their game against the Packers after what seemed to be a routine play. As the running back tried to help out with blocking after a catch was made, the Commanders star suddenly collapsed to the ground, holding the area near his calf. Most NFL fans already had a sense of dread about what the injured part probably was, given how other Achilles injuries looked the same way.

Article Continues Below

Prior to his abrupt exit, Ekeler was having a quiet game. He had eight carries for a measly 17 yards while catching two passes for seven yards. Last season, Ekeler had 367 yards on 77 carries for an average of 4.8 yards per carry. While his counting stats weren't as impressive as his first few seasons in San Diego, the running back seemed to have found his efficiency again.

With Ekeler now out for the season, the Commanders' RB1 role falls to seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. A fantasy darling this season, JCM will most likely take all of the snaps for Washington now. He tallied only four carries for 17 yards against the Packers after Ekeler's injury.

The Commanders will now prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders for their Week 3 matchup on Sunday. Following that, Washington's next three games are against the Falcons, Chargers, and Bears. This will be a true test for Croskey-Merritt and whether he can handle a lead role in the NFL.