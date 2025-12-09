The fantasy football playoffs are here. Few positions matter more down the stretch than tight end. That's a slot where inconsistency can sink even the strongest rosters. After a turbulent Week 14 filled with weather-affected passing games and injuries, fantasy managers now enter Week 15 with no bye weeks. As such, every tight end should be theoretically available. Of course, not all opportunities are created equal. Whether you’re fighting for survival or pushing for a title run, understanding the top-tier options, matchup-driven sleepers, and potential landmines at tight end could be the edge that carries you to the semifinals.

Below, we break down the top TE options for Week 15 and the sleepers who could tilt your playoff matchup.

Week 15 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

George Kittle, SF (vs. TEN)

George Kittle remains a postseason cheat code when it matters most. The veteran tight end delivered four catches on five targets for 67 yards in San Francisco’s Week 13 victory over Cleveland. That was a game defined by heavy winds and limited passing volume. Despite bad weather, Kittle once again proved indispensable. He extended his run to six straight games with at least four receptions. He has compiled a sizzling 33-371-4 line on 39 targets in that span.

San Francisco’s Week 14 bye came at the perfect time. It gave Kittle a rest before a favorable matchup against a Tennessee defense that has routinely struggled to contain athletic tight ends. With the 49ers preparing for a playoff push, expect Kittle to remain heavily involved. He is a locked-in top-three TE for Week 15.

Trey McBride, ARI (@ HOU)

Even when seemingly slowed down, Trey McBride produces like a star. The Cardinals’ centerpiece tight end posted five catches for 58 yards on nine targets in Week 14. That was despite a difficult matchup. He also still extended his streak of at least five receptions in every game this season. McBride now sits at 93-937-8 through 13 games. That's an elite profile matched only by the uppermost tier at the position.

Houston presents another tough assignment on paper. However, matchup concerns mean little when a player commands this level of usage. McBride is effectively Arizona’s WR1 operating out of TE alignments. He remains matchup-proof heading into Week 15. Pencil him in as a high-end TE1 with a strong floor and week-winning ceiling.

Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ NE)

Welcome back, Dalton Kincaid. After missing three games, the Bills’ breakout tight end returned with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s shootout win over Cincinnati. In frigid conditions, Josh Allen turned repeatedly to his tight ends. That's an important signal for Week 15 usage.

Kincaid now has a new career-high five touchdowns in just nine games. He remains one of Allen’s most trusted middle-field and red-zone targets. The Patriots are a middling matchup. However, game environment and Kincaid’s talent make him a strong TE1 play. If healthy, he carries legitimate top-three upside this week.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Tyler Warren, IND (@ SEA)

Tyler Warren’s situation has grown more volatile. Still, the role remains meaningful. Warren caught two passes for 15 yards on six targets in Week 14. He even logged a rushing attempt. His involvement remains steady. After all, six targets is encouraging. That said, the efficiency has taken a hit with Daniel Jones out for the season and Riley Leonard stepping in.

On the flip side, Warren remains a focal point of the passing game. Seattle has been inconsistent against tight ends. Sure, the Colts’ offense is more unpredictable with Leonard under center. Despite that, Warren’s target share keeps him in the low-end TE1 conversation. He comes with more risk than Kittle or McBride, but he still holds viable value.

Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. MIN)

Jake Ferguson continues to fly under the radar but not under defensive coverage. He posted five catches on seven targets for 58 yards along with a two-point conversion in Week 14. It was his third straight game with at least five receptions. Ferguson has become Dak Prescott’s chain-moving safety valve and red-zone option.

The Vikings present a competitive matchup. In high-scoring environments, though, Ferguson becomes particularly valuable. His consistency makes him one of the position’s safest mid-tier starters. That's especially true with Dallas’ passing volume spiking late in games.

Isaiah Likely, BAL (@ CIN)

Isaiah Likely’s emergence may have arrived at the perfect moment for TE-needy playoff teams. Over his last two weeks, Likely has posted nine catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. He scored double-digit PPR points both times. He should have scored two additional touchdowns. One was overturned by replay, while the other lost by inches on a long reception.

Now he gets a Bengals defense that has bled fantasy football production to tight ends all season. With Baltimore’s pass-catching corps dealing with inconsistency, Likely is a prime Week 15 sleeper with TE1 upside.

Injury and bye-week notes

With no bye weeks remaining, every fantasy-football-relevant tight end is on the board. Still, several injury situations merit close monitoring: David Njoku (knee), Zach Ertz (rib/conditioning), Darnell Washington (ankle), Brock Wright (neck), and Johnny Mundt (concussion).

Any late-week downgrade could force desperate roster adjustments, especially for teams banking on high-volume TE usage.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Darren Waller, MIA (@ PIT)

19. Colston Loveland, CHI (vs. CLE)

18. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. ARI)

17. Theo Johnson, NYG (vs. WAS)

16. Luke Musgrave, GB (@ DEN)

15. Brenton Strange, JAX (vs. NYJ)

14. Mason Taylor, NYJ (@ JAX)

13. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ DAL)

12. Mark Andrews, BAL (@ CIN)

11. Isaiah Likely, BAL (@ CIN)

10. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC)

9. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. MIN)

8. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. BUF)

7. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ NE)

6. Harold Fannin, CLE (@ CHI)

5. Tyler Warren, IND (@ SEA)

4. Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ TB)

3. Trey McBride, ARI (@ HOU)

2. Brock Bowers, LV (@ PHI)

1. George Kittle, SF (vs. TEN)

Bottom line

The tight end position is notoriously volatile. Week 15, though, offers clarity at the top: George Kittle and Trey McBride remain elite, matchup-proof options. Below them, players like Kincaid, Ferguson, and Likely offer a mix of stability and upside perfect for playoff matchups. With injuries lurking and roles shifting late in the season, staying alert and making informed, strategic decisions at tight end may ultimately determine who advances—and whose season ends.