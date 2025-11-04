Many raised eyebrows after Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride became the highest-paid tight end in NFL history after signing a four-year contract extension for $76 million in the offseason. So far, McBride has shown that he's worth every penny, at least on an individual level.

The Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys, 27-17, at AT&T Stadium on Monday to snap their five-game losing streak. McBride has been one of the few bright spots amid their challenging campaign, as he has consistently proven to be a reliable target.

He scored a touchdown in the third quarter off a 12-yard pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, extending the Cardinals' lead over the Cowboys, 23-7.

Moreover, he became only the third tight end in NFL history with at least five receptions in 10 straight games, according to East Coast Gridiron. The 25-year-old McBride, who logged 55 yards, joined Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and NFL legend Tony Gonzalez in the elite club.

It's worth noting that it was Kelce whom McBride surpassed for being the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. Kelce signed a two-year deal extension worth $34.25 million with the Chiefs in 2024.

It was a much-needed win for the Cardinals, who started the campaign with back-to-back victories before dropping their next five assignments. The bye week must have done wonders for the players, as they competed with a high level of energy. They improved to 3-5.

Brissett went 21-of-31 for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Like McBride, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also came up big, finishing with seven receptions for 96 yards and one score.