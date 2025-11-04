Many raised eyebrows after Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride became the highest-paid tight end in NFL history after signing a four-year contract extension for $76 million in the offseason. So far, McBride has shown that he's worth every penny, at least on an individual level.

The Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys, 27-17, at AT&T Stadium on Monday to snap their five-game losing streak. McBride has been one of the few bright spots amid their challenging campaign, as he has consistently proven to be a reliable target.

He scored a touchdown in the third quarter off a 12-yard pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, extending the Cardinals' lead over the Cowboys, 23-7.

Moreover, he became only the third tight end in NFL history with at least five receptions in 10 straight games, according to East Coast Gridiron. The 25-year-old McBride, who logged 55 yards, joined Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and NFL legend Tony Gonzalez in the elite club.

Article Continues Below

#Cardinals TE Trey McBride with his 5 Reception against the Cowboys became the 3rd TE in NFL history with 5+ Receptions in 10 Straight Games. He joins Travis Kelce & Tony Gonzalez.#MNF pic.twitter.com/UkAN9Jo2jx — East Coast Gridiron (@ECG_FB) November 4, 2025

It's worth noting that it was Kelce whom McBride surpassed for being the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. Kelce signed a two-year deal extension worth $34.25 million with the Chiefs in 2024.

It was a much-needed win for the Cardinals, who started the campaign with back-to-back victories before dropping their next five assignments. The bye week must have done wonders for the players, as they competed with a high level of energy. They improved to 3-5.

Brissett went 21-of-31 for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Like McBride, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also came up big, finishing with seven receptions for 96 yards and one score.